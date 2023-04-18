HSE criticised over rollout of Home Help services – ‘In some cases we’re told they don’t have staff’

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley tabled a motion at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) criticising the HSE for its tardy response times to people seeking Home Help services.

Cllr Beasley called on the council to query the HSE ‘as a matter for urgency’ as to why it takes up to 12 months and longer to provide help in the home for elderly people living alone, and others that are in need.

He said helping people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible produces better outcomes for the person as well as saving the State in care costs. He urged the HSE to be mindful of this when implementing Home Help services.

“It’s about letting people live in their own home for as long as possible. The amount of money that is saved by the State when people live at home and are being cared for by families, is worthy of note,” Cllr Beasley said.

“Trying to get a half hour in the morning or in the afternoon is as much as is being provided. In some cases, we’re told they [HSE] don’t have enough staff,” he added.

Cllr Beasley cited a case where a local carer, who had been out sick for a period of time, recently made contact with the HSE to say she was available for work again in the locality.

“She was told there was no one in the area that needed help when she knew, and I knew, there was. There is a nonsense and a coldness to the HSE in refusing to serve the people that are saving money for this State,” Cllr Beasley said.