Declan O'Sullivan and Colm Cooper lift Sam Maguire in 2006 after an epic tussle with Mayo, prevailing after a replay...according to a previous ChatGPT model. Photo by Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE.

March 2023 could go down as a key breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) and the eventual phasing out of humans. GPT-4 is the latest model trained by AI-research lab OpenAI. You sit at your computer, type in a question or request, and it responds accordingly, in much the same way as people have communicated with each other since time immemorial. Or that’s the theory.

But how much does it know about Kerry? How much does it know about topics of interest to the only audience that matters, that is to say people from Kerry?

GPT-4 is far superior to previous ChatGPT models and has garnered more attention than all those previous models combined. And it is a leap forward that makes you wonder what future models will be capable of. But right now, it has a way to go before it’ll impress most people in Kerry, who rightly care only about Kerry.

To evaluate its progress towards becoming a fount of all Kerry-based knowledge, I decided to compare it to a previous model, which I asked to write in “no more than 80 words, about the 2006 All-Ireland senior football final”.

In the 85-word response produced seconds later, the old model correctly stated that the final took place in Croke Park between Kerry and Mayo. Then it drove into a ditch.

“The match ended in a draw”, it said. In the real world, Kerry annihilated Mayo by 4-15 to 3-5 but this, according to the old ChatGPT model, was the result when the teams replayed after the drawn game that never happened.

It said this was Kerry’s 35th title when it was, in fact, our 34th, but I’ll give it a pass on that as everyone knows Tommy Doyle should have been given a free out in 1982.

I wrote back to ChatGPT to tell it its errors, and it acknowledged that it had been wrong on a few things.

Saying you’re sorry is worthless is one thing, though, acting on it another entirely. When I put the exact same query back into the machine, it dug down on the 35-titles bit and this time ludicrously described the match as “closely contested” and Mayo’s performance as “spirited”.

In just 52 words, typed up in a few seconds, GPT-4 got every detail it provided right. Kerry won by 4-15 to 3-7 on September 17, 2006, in Croke Park, and this was the widest winning margin in a final since 1978. Time to ramp up the experiment by asking it to tell me about the years in which Lios Póil won six West Kerry Championship titles in a row.

It impressed more this time, correctly stating that the six-in-a-row happened between 1982 and 1987, adding that this had never been done by a club before and hasn’t been done since. So, I put the same query back into the machine but, this time, asked it to refer to the key players and management-team members of that glorious era.

This seemed to drive GPT-4 nuts, albeit in a good way, saying Lios Póil won 12 in a row between 1979 and 1990.

It won some partial credit in accurately stating that the late Eugene Devane was our manager, but it admitted that it did not know any of the players who lined out for Lios Póil during the 12-in-a-row that never happened. I smile, content that I know more about Lios Póil GAA’s glory years than GPT-4 does.

I change tack once more, seeing if GPT-4 can provide me with a response to a very Kerry request. I explain to it that my father has asked me to bring the cows from the field into the yard for milking. I further explain that, in this hypothetical-but-totally-believable scenario, I don’t want to do that, but I want to let him down gently. I also ask it to include one reasonable excuse.

“Hi Dad, I’m sorry to hear you need me to bring the cows…I know it’s a lot of work and you could use some help,” it says. “However, I’m afraid I can’t do it right now because I have a fever and I feel very week. I hope you understand and don’t get mad at me.” I like it, but I might swap ‘fever’ for ‘flu’.

“Maybe you can ask someone else to help you or wait until tomorrow morning when I feel better,” it continues. I’m not sure how my dad or his cows will react to skipping milking this evening.

“I really appreciate your support and I love you,” it adds before signing off with “your son/daughter”.

GPT-4 probably won’t be judged by the world on its expertise in all things Kerry, but it’s how I’ll judge it. It’s okay, not amazing. I’ll admit, however, that if it continues to improve at this pace, I may be phased out by about GPT-7.