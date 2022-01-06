How social media blighted Gaeilge’s rare day in the sun

I logged into Twitter on Monday to disrespect a language: Kalami.

I’m unsure how much Pakistan’s government spends in trying to boost the number of Kalami speakers, but one rupee would be excessive. Just 100,000 native speakers remain, miles below one per cent of Pakistan’s population, so why fund Kalami when the country spends just €8.8billion dollars on its defence annually?

It’s one of the Dardic languages, and as you don’t know, Pashtu and Urdu have Kalami and its sisters over a dustbin. Mercifully, most Dardic-language speakers see what’s coming and are now bilingual.

And as those people seek a better life than one of speaking Kalami on a mountainside, they move citywards and must, inevitably, leave their language behind. It’s useless in the real world.

Thanks, UNESDOC Digital Library, for supplying the ammunition I need to down Kalami online: it’s dying, doomed, so why delay the inevitable? And just in case someone gets notions of fighting on its behalf, I’ll find Kalami speakers online and tell them to stop clinging to their ridiculous language.

Or maybe I won’t, because that may seem pig ignorant. Why devote even one drop of sweat to mocking a language and its speakers? Wouldn’t that make me look a bit...unenlightened?

It would, but Irish people do this routinely. They’ll resurface to moan whenever there’s good news for a language. Or one language, anyway – and it’s not Kalami.

And here’s the kicker: this language is tiny in a worldwide context, but it’s still spoken here by around 70,000 people daily. In fact, it’s this country’s official language. It’s even most commonly referred to as ‘Irish’, not Gaeilge.

It’s weird to spread negativity about any language, but imagine it’s a language that ticks the boxes I’ve mentioned. Imagine slating ‘Irish’ when your good self is ‘proudly Irish’.

We needn’t imagine. Kerry is one of the few counties with two Gaeltachts – one of which is among the strongest nationally – but you’d easily find a Kerry person to belittle this language online and put their name to their uninformed viewpoint.

And that’s what I’d like to discuss.

Not the education system, because I’ll likely agree with some of what you’ll predictably say. I know it had improved in my day from my parents’ day, but the Leaving Cert Irish coursework left me wanting less.

Or money, though we’d find some common ground there too. Could the €10million announced last May for translating materials over the coming four years be spent more prudently, in a way that could bring Irish slightly closer to living-language status in more areas? I’d wager a linguist could devise a savvier spending plan if, indeed, Irish deserves that €10million to begin with.

That and our arguably flawed education system are the go-to barbs in any Irish-language-related comments section, even when they’ve irrelevant to the story at hand. Such as Irish being recognised as a full official language of the EU, as happened last week: a rare morale boost for the Irish-using community, and natural promotion from a 15-year term as an EU ‘working language’.

Nothing to frown about, but it was all there – again – on just one thread started by a reputable news source. Translating documents was especially maligned:

“Is there any Irish person in the EU, or anywhere, who doesn’t understand English? This is a waste of money.”

“…why? I mean… who’s even going to read it?” (That guy had a tricolour in his profile picture.)

“Yeh for a whole department to translate it back into English so we can read it.” (Tricolour in username).

“There was more time spent teaching Irish to the detriment of other subjects when I was in national school in the 60s. Out of class of 40+ not one them could speak Irish leaving national school.”

And then there’s not even bothering with a straw-man argument:

“All replys here written in English says it all!” (That was nowhere near true).

“The Twelve Commandments should be translate into Irish…because apparently nobody follows them.”

That’s only a selection from that one thread. It was everywhere.

Yes, this will cost. The 170 Irish-language staff in the EU will probably grow to 200 shortly. This cost is borne by the EU budget, but considering the annual cost for all official languages combined takes up 0.2 per cent of that budget – to which Ireland contributed a mere two per cent in 2019 – are concerns about money being overblown here?

And why share your experience of Irish in the education system in the 1960s on a day of celebration for the language? Or re-heat a lie that nobody speaks it?

They say ‘don’t feed the trolls’, ignore them. But we can’t anymore because social media has given them – and everyone else with an undercooked statement on any topic – an outlet for their ‘views’ to reach the masses. In better times, this was only possible by calling a phone-in radio show or sending a letter to an editor, but they’d first need a brain to survive the screening process.

And to less-discerning readers among the thousands who read the thread referenced above, such ignorance becomes ‘the truth’. That’s not the reserve of an Irish-language-related thread; it’s every topic, daily, and it’s both here to stay and deeply worrying.

So at the risk of looking like a man facing an army with my hurley, all I can do is encourage people to think before they type because, as they say in one of the Dardic languages, tsunt chu tsunthis vuchith rang ratan; an apple gets its colour from another apple.

They also say naar veez krool khanun; it’s too late to do anything.