Housing Minister tours Kerry

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and Education Minister Norma Foley with members of the project team at the 61 property Cluain Láir social housing development at Lohercannon in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien visits the Kerry County Council (KCC), housing development at Rock Road, Killarney. Going through the details with him are Coroilin Liston and Adam Stack, Housing Department, KCC; KCC Chief Executive Moira Murrell, KCC Director of Services, Martin O'Donoghue, and Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney. Photo Valerie O'Sullivan.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney, Education Minister Norma Foley and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien visit the Island of Geese site in Tralee which is currently being developed by Kerry County Council. Photo Domnick Walsh

Deputy Brendan Griffin, Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney, Education Minister Norma Foley and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien inspect a water pipe during their visit to the mains replacement works project in Farranfore. Photo Valerie O'Sullivan.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and Minister for Education officially open the new An Carrigín social housing development in Tralee. Also pictured are Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell , Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney and Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall. Photo Domnick Walsh

Just Dropping by...Stephanie Westhall, who moved into her new house last Friday, meets Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Education Norma Foley at the official opening of the new €3.8m Láthair na Mánach housing development in Rathmore. Also pictured are Cllr Niall Kelleher and Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jimmy Moloney. Photo Valerie O'Sullivan.

Minster for Housing Darragh O’Brien was in Kerry on Monday to visit several social housing developments around the county and to promote the Government’s new plan to tackle the country’s growing housing crisis

Minister O’Brien – accompanied by his cabinet colleague Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley – visited projects and developments in Tralee, Farranfore, Barraduff, Rathmore and Killarney.

Chief among the events on the agenda were the official openings of the new €3.8 million Láthair na Mánach 20-unit social housing development in Rathmore and the 28-unit An Carrigín social housing development in Tralee which was built at a cost of €5 million.

Minister O’Brien also toured the Island of Geese site in Tralee as well as the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney which are both currently being developed by Kerry County Council.

“I was delighted to see first-hand the number of housing projects which are currently in development in Kerry. Having just launched ‘Housing for All’, the Government’s new housing plan for Ireland, it’s particularly exciting to see a wide range of projects which will provide much needed homes for people,” Minister O’Brien said.

“It was also important for me to visit Farranfore and to reaffirm Government’s commitment to the investment in water services infrastructure in Kerry. There are numerous water and wastewater projects at various stages of development all across Kerry which I know people are dependent on,” the Minister added.

All in all it was a great trip to the ‘Kingdom’ and I am looking forward to coming back to see even more progress on the projects currently in train.”

Minister O’Brien also paid a visit to a number of housing developments which are currently under construction in Rock Road, Killarney and Lohercannon, Tralee, as well as visiting the Co-operative Housing Ireland development in Barraduff and the Clúid development in Armagh House, Killarney, which contains accommodation for people in urgent housing need.