Housing Minister tours Kerry

Minster for Housing Darragh O’Brien was in Kerry on Monday to visit several social housing developments around the county and to promote the Government’s new plan to tackle the country’s growing housing crisis
Minister O’Brien – accompanied by his cabinet colleague Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley – visited projects and developments in Tralee, Farranfore, Barraduff, Rathmore and Killarney.
Chief among the events on the agenda were the official openings of the new €3.8 million Láthair na Mánach 20-unit social housing development in Rathmore and the 28-unit An Carrigín social housing development in Tralee which was built at a cost of €5 million.
Minister O’Brien also toured the Island of Geese site in Tralee as well as the Áras Phádraig site in Killarney which are both currently being developed by Kerry County Council.
“I was delighted to see first-hand the number of housing projects which are currently in development in Kerry. Having just launched ‘Housing for All’, the Government’s new housing plan for Ireland, it’s particularly exciting to see a wide range of projects which will provide much needed homes for people,” Minister O’Brien said.
“It was also important for me to visit Farranfore and to reaffirm Government’s commitment to the investment in water services infrastructure in Kerry. There are numerous water and wastewater projects at various stages of development all across Kerry which I know people are dependent on,” the Minister added.
All in all it was a great trip to the ‘Kingdom’ and I am looking forward to coming back to see even more progress on the projects currently in train.”
Minister O’Brien also paid a visit to a number of housing developments which are currently under construction in Rock Road, Killarney and Lohercannon, Tralee, as well as visiting the Co-operative Housing Ireland development in Barraduff and the Clúid development in Armagh House, Killarney, which contains accommodation for people in urgent housing need.