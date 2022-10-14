Housing crisis making it hard for University Hospital Kerry to hire staff

MANAGEMENT at University Hospital Kerry have launched an urgent appeal seeking staff accommodation in Tralee.

The hospital’s management say that a severe lack of housing in the Tralee area is having a serious impact on its ability to find and recruit new staff.

As a result the hospital has launched a new online portal that it hopes will help trace suitable accommodation for UHK workers.

The portal is aimed at encouraging homeowners and landlords in Tralee and around the county to register their properties with UHK to assist them in filling vacant positions in the hospital.

UHK management said that the acute lack of housing has led to a concern that the lack of accommodation could prevent potential candidates taking up roles at the hospital.

Spokesperson for UHK Dr Martin Boyd said the hospital is “very actively seeking to fill roles across many Departments at UHK including nursing, medical and lab scientists.

Accommodation is also needed for NCHD Junior Doctors who are due to begin placements in the hospital.

In a bid to attract additional Nurses and Midwives to the hospital, UHK have also recently launched an extensive campaign, not only looking to recruit from Ireland, but also from abroad.

“Staff shortages have placed high-demand on our team here in the hospital, and one of the key complications in being able to recruit additional staff, is the limited supply of housing in Kerry at the moment,” said Dr Boyd.

While seeking properties of all kinds in Tralee is the key priority for UHK, the hospital is interested in sourcing rental properties throughout the county.

“We have a wide range of needs for rental properties for current and future staff in the hospital, everything from one-bedroom bedsits and house shares, up to entire family homes. These also vary from short-term six month lets to more longer-term properties.” Dr Boyd said.

The Accommodation Registration portal is located under the Career’s page of the UHK website and can be found atwww.uhk.ie/careers.

Landlords, are being encouraged to login on to www.uhk.ie/careers to register their properties and are advised that the details of any properties registered will be provided only to existing UHK staff and prospective candidates.