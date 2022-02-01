Housing crisis killing An Ghaeltacht

Andrea Palandri, Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch and Treasa Ní Mhainnín discussing planning issues and the future of An Ghaeltacht with Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, in Breanndán's home in Baile na bPoc on Friday. Photo by Declan Malone

The lack of long-term, strategic planning and supports for the development of communities and the preservation of the Irish language will kill the West Kerry Gaeltacht, according to members of Todhchaí na Tuaithe, who met government and opposition TDs and Housing Minister Peter Burke over the past week to outline their concerns.

A critical problem facing An Ghaeltacht is that local Irish speakers are being driven out of their home area by a combination of restrictive planning policies and house price inflation caused by the enormous demand for holiday homes in scenic areas.

Members of the West Kerry-based Todhchaí na Tuaithe (future of the countryside) group held separate meetings with Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and with Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke along with Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin to outline their fears for the future of their communities and their Irish language and to seek solutions.

For Todhchaí na Tuaithe (TnT) getting an opportunity to air their concerns with policymakers was a positive step, but the question remains as to whether action will follow. As TnT member Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch succinctly put it: “Fuaireamar éisteacht, ach an mbeidh beart ar mbun na héisteachta?”

On Friday, TnT members met with Deputy Pa Daly and local Sinn Féin activist Robert Brosnan in Breanndán’s home in Baile na bPoc, where they focused on two key issues facing An Ghaeltacht: the difficulty in securing planning permission for a home and the failure of Irish language policies to preserve and encourage the language.

Planning is an especially vexed issue, and the main reason Todhchaí na Tuaithe was founded a couple of years ago. The crux of the problem is that people from rural West Kerry often have sites on their family land but are forced to leave their home places because Kerry County Council policies that seek to preserve scenic views make it extremely difficult to get planning permission.

The knock-on effects following from this are extremely serious. Because it is so difficult to get planning permission in West Kerry, the price of existing houses tends to be inflated. Added to this, there is huge demand from holiday home buyers for the inadequate supply of houses, causing further house price inflation. The end result is that locals, on local wages, can’t compete and they have to seek cheaper houses elsewhere.

Statistics show that, already, over a third of the houses in West Kerry are holiday homes, in the most scenic areas the figures are considerably higher, and the trend is continuing unabated.

When Irish speakers leave their home area then the well of the language is depleted. The problem is compounded because An Ghaeltacht also loses the next generation of Irish speakers. Eventually there will be so few native Irish speakers left that An Ghaeltacht will have neither language nor meaning.

At the meeting with Deputy Daly, which was conducted entirely through Irish, TnT members gave several examples of instances where local Irish speakers couldn’t get planning permission in their home place. Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch said several members of his immediate family have been forced to move to Dingle because they aren’t allowed build in their home place. TnT member Treasa Ní Mhainnín added: “There’s no problem getting planning permission for a slatted unit for cattle but you can’t get permission for a house for people.”

TnT member Dr Andrea Palandri said social linguistic studies have found that at least 67 per cent of a community needs to speak any given language in order for that language to survive. However, even in Dún Chaoin, where the Irish language is at its strongest, fewer than 67 per cent of people are daily speakers of Irish. “If that continues, then within 20 years An Ghaeltacht will be wiped out,” he said.

“It would be one thing if the Irish language was dying a natural death; you’d have to accept it,” Breanndán added. “But what’s happening is that it’s being killed by planning policies.”

“We’re not in favour of ribbon development and we’re not looking to build massive houses, just simple houses where people can live,” he said.

He also pointed a finger of blame at the council for the ribbon development which the council now finds so undesirable. “Housing clusters [in townlands] were the traditional form of rural development. People were forced into ribbon development by [former] planning policies and now we’re being punished for it.”

The aligned problems of planning and language preservation were again raised on Tuesday at a meeting between Todhchaí na Tuaithe and Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin. There were Press limitations at that meeting but Breanndán said afterwards that TnT members had pressed the point that rather than being driven out by restrictive planning policies, Irish speakers should be encouraged to move into An Ghaeltacht.

At the meeting he pointed out that a programme operated by Roinn na Gaeltachta in the 1970s covered 28 per cent of the cost of building a home in An Ghaeltacht, if the applicant passed a rigorous Irish language test. However, Irish speakers no longer enjoy any advantage when they seek planning permission for a family home in An Ghaeltacht and even where language conditions have been imposed on housing developments Kerry County Council has been remiss in ensuring they were implemented.

Breanndán said he felt Minister Burke and Deputy Griffin “really listened” and promised they would take the points raised into account in relation to plans being drawn up for rural regeneration. Minister Burke even said there was “nothing unreasonable” in what TnT was looking for. However, whether it translates into action that will make a difference is another matter.