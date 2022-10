The scene at Market Cross and Tralee Road areas in Castleisland on Thursday night as Gardai evacuated houses near Tralee Road after what was described as 'an emergency.' Photo by John Reidy

Houses have been evacuated in the Market Cross and Tralee Road areas of Castleisland, and road closures are in place at the Tralee Road in response to what Gardaí have described as “an emergency”.

A significant Garda presence has assembled in the town, eyewitnesses have told The Kerryman.

This newspaper was unable to contact Castleisland Garda Station. The Kerryman has submitted queries to the Garda National Press Office.