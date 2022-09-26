Kerry

House prices stabilise in Kerry, but long-term picture remains hard to predict

Tadhg Evans

House prices in Kerry grew by 0.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 to just over €257,000, Daft.ie’s quarterly report has revealed.

But while that increase is relatively small for quarters past and coincides with a 0.7-per-cent quarterly decrease across Munster, Donal Culloty of Killarney-based Real Estate Alliance (REA) Coyne and Culloty is not convinced of long-term house-price drops in the county.

