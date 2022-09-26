House prices stabilise in Kerry, but long-term picture remains hard to predict

House prices in Kerry grew by 0.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 to just over €257,000, Daft.ie’s quarterly report has revealed.

But while that increase is relatively small for quarters past and coincides with a 0.7-per-cent quarterly decrease across Munster, Donal Culloty of Killarney-based Real Estate Alliance (REA) Coyne and Culloty is not convinced of long-term house-price drops in the county.

Year-on-year house prices in Kerry have risen by 11.1 per cent, significantly ahead of the national rise of 7.7 per cent.

There had been nearly 15,000 transactions in Munster up to June, more than 1,000 ahead of the same period last year. The number of new-home transactions in Kerry (43) was down by 10 per cent, however, and Mr Culloty feels that prices are unlikely to drop in the long term in Kerry for as long as new developments aren’t taking place.

“The only thing you could say at the moment is that cost of living and inflation are having an effect...the cost of building has increased massively, and all those new developments that were going to start are being held off on at the moment,” Mr Culloty told The Kerryman of the survey, which showed quarterly price drops in parts of Dublin and in several counties outside of Leinster.

“Some people are adopting a ‘wait-and-see’ approach; whether that’s the right thing or wrong thing to do, I don’t know. Overall, there seems to be no or very few new developments coming on in Kerry. In Killarney, there’s nothing planned, and you saw the development on Port Road that went to An Bord Pleanála and was shot down.

“It's hard to judge at this stage. There seems to be more second-hand houses coming on the market. But, as I say, the problem still in Kerry is that there is very little of new housing development. Until the supply side is sorted, you’re not going to see a major, major change…we need them [developments] for young buyers and rentals. Rentals are very hard to get.”

The average price of a one-bed apartment in Kerry is €106,000, up 25 per cent year-on-year. A two-bed terraced property is up 17.4 per cent to €125,000; a three-bed semi is up 13.2 per cent to €175,000; a four-bed bungalow is up 10.3 per cent to €321,000; and a five-bed detached property is up 7.8 per cent to €322,000.

Nationally, the average house price has risen 0.1 per cent from quarter two.