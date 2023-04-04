Hotel Killarney ready for tourism as asylum seekers get 24-hour notice of new location

The final asylum seekers have been moved from Hotel Killarney to new locations across the country – with some of them receiving just 24 hours’ notice that they would be moving from their accommodation in Killarney.

On Friday last, asylum seekers from the hotel boarded buses for their new locations, and other international applicants have since been moved, The Kerryman understands. Some had also been moved prior to last Friday.

Hotel Killarney had been home to some 400 asylum seekers and was the centre of controversy following an incident in the hotel on New Year’s day. This case is now before the court.

Many of those who’ve moved had settled in jobs in the town; their number also included children and teenagers who were happy and doing well. The asylum seekers came from Georgia and Nigeria, among many other nationalities.

Some only received confirmation of their new homes 24 hours before being moved and were unable to give their schools or jobs notice they would need to leave.

The asylum seekers had been told in early February that they could no longer be accommodated but they had no idea where they would be going or when. Hotel Killarney is among several hotels whose contracts are to end with International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

The Kerryman understands that among the group to be moved was a teenager and her mother who were happily settled in Kerry, and the child was devastated to leave new friends behind.

Asylum seekers have been moved to Dublin, Mayo, Wicklow and Donegal.

Hotel Killarney also made headlines when Ukrainian refugees were moved from the hotel to provide accommodation for the current asylum seekers living at the hotel.

Many protested at the decision to move the Ukrainians, which led to many being accommodated in new locations. No such protest took place in recent days when asylum seekers were moved from the hotel.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) have confirmed that the international-protection applicants have now moved. They said that Hotel Killarney is one of four hotels from which asylum seekers have been moved.

In a statement, they said they face ongoing and severe difficulties in acquiring accommodation for International Protection applicants but “due to ongoing and extensive efforts to source additional accommodation, IPAS has now been able to able to source alternative accommodation for the remaining applicants”.