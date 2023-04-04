Kerry

Hotel Killarney ready for tourism as asylum seekers get 24-hour notice of new location

Sinead Kelleher

The final asylum seekers have been moved from Hotel Killarney to new locations across the country – with some of them receiving just 24 hours’ notice that they would be moving from their accommodation in Killarney.

On Friday last, asylum seekers from the hotel boarded buses for their new locations, and other international applicants have since been moved, The Kerryman understands. Some had also been moved prior to last Friday. 

