Hospice and Samaritans gear up for charity cycle

Members of Kerry Samaritans and Kerry Hospice at the launch of their joint charity fundraising initiative which will take place on Saturday, October 9. The event hopes to raise money for two very important services for the people of Kerry.

Kerry Samaritans and Kerry Hospice Foundation are among the county’s most important services helping thousands of people every year.

Both charities are very well supported by the people of Kerry. However, raising funds to keep this successful service in motion is never an easy task, which is why Kerry Samaritans and Kerry Hospice Foundation will host a joint charity cycle event on Saturday, October 9.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the voluntary sector. This impact has affected both organisations in many ways, most especially in relation to their fundraising capabilities. Both Kerry Samaritans and Kerry Hospice Foundation are reliant solely on donations to keep their services running.

“It is hoped that the cycle event will not only raise awareness of these services but also raise vital revenue for the continued operation of both charities.

“We are looking forward to a great day out bringing all sectors of the community together,” said Jan Rice, Director of Kerry Samaritans.

“This will be the last sporting event of the year and it will be a great opportunity for cyclists of all levels to have a day of fun and entertainment, whilst supporting two very worthwhile charities,” she added.

There are two scheduled routes beginning and ending in Tralee.

The longer and more challenging route of 120km, will take in the famous Conor Pass and Dingle. The second more leisurely route of 75km, will go via Camp and Annascaul. Both groups will travel through Inch on the return to John Mitchells GAA Complex in Tralee. The first group will leave the John Mitchell’s Complex at 9am that morning.

Refreshment stops will be set up along the routes (at Dingle and at Inch), while at the finish later in the day, cyclists can enjoy a well-deserved barbecue and music at the John Mitchell’s GAA Complex at Ballyseedy.

Registration details and more information can be obtained by visiting www.eventbrite.ie/e/155658702369 or by contacting Michael Mannix on 087 0512454 or Maura Sullivan on 087 6441566.