Horses hooves lead to constant Killarney road repairs – ‘We’ll be here in two years again’

Just two years after restoration works were carried out on Mission Road in Killarney, works have again had to be undertaken due to the damage causing by horses hooves along the road.

The heavy volume of jarveys using the route has led to the disintegration of the centre of the road, forcing Kerry County Council to undertake repair works on the route in recent weeks.

While councillors praised the works, they hit out at Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for not examining the use of other materials which would be more suitable for horses hooves.

Cllr John O’Donoghue (Kerry Independent Alliance) urged the council to use a more durable material on Mission Road and Muckross road – both used by jarveys regularly – and suggested both cobblestones and concrete for the middle of the road, along which horses hooves thread.

However these suggestions, the meeting heard, were not deemed suitable, and a decision was taken to use the material HRA. Town Engineer John Ahern said TII did not want go use cobblestones.

He said HRA is high-quality material used in areas of high-stress; for example, where HGVs turn.

He said while HRA is not designed specifically for where it is being used on Mission Road in Killarney, it has been used in the Ross Road and “seems to be holding”.

“There may not be the same number of horses on Mission Road but we will monitor it,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue said that TII should be ‘footing the bill’.

“If they keep turning down requests [for other materials] we should write to them and send them the bill. It is nonsense from TII,” he said.

His motion was backed by Cllr Niall Kelleher (FF), who said that this was discussed two years ago when full resurfacing of Mission Road occurred, and repairs works have to be undertaken again this year.

“I said at the time it would happen again when it was done as a full road two years ago, and now we are here again,” he said.

“What is the cost?...It is not inferior material but it is inferior for what it is being used for...We will be back here in two years,” he added.

He said ongoing works are “a waste of public monies” when a decent job could be done.