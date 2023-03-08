Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Horses hooves lead to constant Killarney road repairs – ‘We’ll be here in two years again’

Stock image of jarveys on Mission Road. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Stock image of jarveys on Mission Road. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Stock image of jarveys on Mission Road. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Stock image of jarveys on Mission Road. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Just two years after restoration works were carried out on Mission Road in Killarney, works have again had to be undertaken due to the damage causing by horses hooves along the road.

The heavy volume of jarveys using the route has led to the disintegration of the centre of the road, forcing Kerry County Council to undertake repair works on the route in recent weeks. 

Privacy