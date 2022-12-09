A still from the video filmed in the bathroom of a Listowel home and which subsequently went viral locally after it was shared on social meda.

FORGET the Rubberbandits’ horse outside, one video from Listowel is going viral thanks to its footage of a toilet-water-drinking horse – inside!

Despite the mirth as the video was shared among the public, it was far from a big laugh for the local authorities as gardaí along with a well-known sanctuary outside Listowel effected the removal of the pony from the property over concerns for its welfare.

The Kerryman has learned that it was the fifteenth animal to have been rescued from the property in the town in recent weeks and months, with fourteen dogs previously taken into the care of the sanctuary.

The footage in the clip is emblazoned simply with ‘Listowel’ and a date and timestamp of 4.46 on December 7 last – whether the time is am or pm is unclear – and shows the pony inside the bathroom of the home with a young woman cleaning up what appears to be its faeces from the floor.

The pony, meanwhile, appears more concerned with sticking its head into the toilet bowl for a festive drink.

Sanctuary Sera Husky Animal Rescue posted to its Facebook page warning its capacity has been overwhelmed, mostly due to one person ‘taking over 12 animals’.

Sera Husky did not refer to the video or identify the person it was alluding to in the post. But The Kerryman has confirmed that the occupants of the property featured in the video is the ‘one person’ referred to in the charity’s post:

“We are full to capacity, more animals than at any one time in the last ten years. We have been called by the guards to situations four times in the last couple of weeks and most of the calls are to one person, taking over 12 animals but more on that later.”