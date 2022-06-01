Hope for Black Valley NS after Diocesan meeting

The local community in the Black Valley are hoping that the local national school in the region will be kept open following a meeting with the Diocese of Kerry this week.

Representatives from the Black Valley Community Group met with Fr Nicholas Flynn and other Diocesan representatives on Monday following the devastating blow to the region that the Gap of Dunloe NS was to close this June.

The Kerryman revealed last week the Diocese of Kerry had made a decision to shut the school due to the dwindling pupil numbers. Currently there are only two pupils attending the school.

"The Bishop is conscious of the unique culture and heritage of the Black Valley and understands any decision taken now will influence the future of the community,” said spokesperson Ann Marie O’Donoghue.

The community group have now sought an ‘urgent’ meeting with Kerry Minister for Education Norma Foley. The Diocese of Kerry, who is the patron of the school and who ultimately get to decide its future, are also to discuss the situation again

Ann Marie says they have asked the Diocese to give them “five years to re-establish the school”. She said a number of proposals are being put forward by the community including the option of providing an after-school service as well. The option of a Gaelscoil was also put forward previously.

"We are hopeful. There are obstacles to be overcome,” she said.

“The Black Valley is renowned worldwide for its unique culture and heritage and it is one of only two biosphere reserves. The Black Valley generates huge income for the wider economy .. But we cannot lose sight of the fact that it is not a product but a living community which needs modern education and social supports for it continued existence. The school is vital in this regard,” she said.