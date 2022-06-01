Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hope for Black Valley NS after Diocesan meeting

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Catrina Buckley, Eilise Sullivan and Debbie Sullivan pictured at the Gap of Dunloe NS in the Black Valley. A campaign is underway to save the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Catrina Buckley, Eilise Sullivan and Debbie Sullivan pictured at the Gap of Dunloe NS in the Black Valley. A campaign is underway to save the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Catrina Buckley, Eilise Sullivan and Debbie Sullivan pictured at the Gap of Dunloe NS in the Black Valley. A campaign is underway to save the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Nessa O'Donoghue with her little brother Darragh O'Donoghue , Susan Tangney, Ana Downing, Catrina Buckley, Eilise Sullivan and Debbie Sullivan pictured at the Gap of Dunloe NS in the Black Valley. A campaign is underway to save the school. Photo by Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

The local community in the Black Valley are hoping that the local national school in the region will be kept open following a meeting with the Diocese of Kerry this week.

Representatives from the Black Valley Community Group met with Fr Nicholas Flynn and other Diocesan representatives on Monday following the devastating blow to the region that the Gap of Dunloe NS was to close this June. 

Privacy