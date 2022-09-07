Homeless Cork man charged with trying to rob Tralee takeaway at knifepoint

A HOMELESS Cork man has appeared in court charged with trying to rob a Tralee takeaway outlet at knifepoint.

Michael McInerney, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll at Tralee District Court on Wednesday charged with attempted robbery and possession of a weapon at the Lighthouse takeaway restaurant on Tralee’s Castle Street in the early hours of June 30, 2022.

The court heard that Mr McInerney, who lives in Cork city, had entered the takeaway at 3.55am – as the proprietor was closing for the night – and demanded food and then money.

He then went behind the centre and grabbed a “large steak knife” prompting the proprietor to flee for his own safety.

Judge Carroll heard he was subsequently arrested nearby.

Objecting to bail Gardaí said Mr McInerney has 116 previous convictions and is a “serious, persistent offender” who has been the subject of 36 previous bench warrants for failure to appear before the courts on other matters.

Defence Solicitor Brendan Ahern said his client had provided a different version of events and claimed the incident had arisen when he went into the takeaway seeking change for a €50 note that, Mr McInerney claimed, the proprietor then said was counterfeit and refused to give back.

Gardaí said they had not previously heard that version of events.

Mr Ahern said his client was homeless and had alcohol problems since the death of his partner around ten years previously.

However, he said his client denied he had drug addiction issues and, the court heard, he had recently managed to secure a home thanks to the ‘Housing First’ programme in Cork city.

Gardaí said they were aware of his situation and that he “begs full time on the streets of Cork.”

They also agreed that Mr McInerney had not entered the takeaway armed with a knife.

Hazel Dennehy of Cork homeless charity ‘Street Angels’ said she had known, helped and worked with Michael McInerney for the last nine years and that he has been working to improve his situation by enrolling in a course and securing accommodation.

“Unfortunately he has a weakness for alcohol’ He’s easily led and that’s what has led him down this line,” said MS Dennehy.

Ms Dennehy asked for the court to show leniency and said Mr McInerney would likely lose the home he had been allocated – his first – if he were to be remanded in custody.

Judge Carroll expressed sympathy for Mr McInerney’s housing situation but said she had no option but to remand him in custody based on the evidence presented by gardaí.

“Hopefully his friend [Ms Dennehy] will be able to help him this is all at its conclusion,” said Judge Carroll.

Judge Carroll remanded Mr McInerney in continuing custody to appear before the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court in October.

