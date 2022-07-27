Kerry

Homecoming flop: why did Tralee get it so right and Killarney get it so wrong?

While the victorious Kerry team’s welcome in Tralee made all the right headlines for its memorable atmosphere on Monday evening, not everyone is happy with Killarney’s decision to move the homecoming to Fitzgerald Stadium. 

The Kerry team reaches the heart of Tralee where thousands cheered on the champions on Monday evening. (Photo by John Cleary). Expand

Stephen Fernane

‘When everything is pure, nothing is perfect’ is how one might view the fallout from Monday’s lacklustre homecoming celebrations at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Sam is safely back in the Kingdom again but in true Kerry style, there’s a problem.

