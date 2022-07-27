Homecoming flop: why did Tralee get it so right and Killarney get it so wrong?

‘When everything is pure, nothing is perfect’ is how one might view the fallout from Monday’s lacklustre homecoming celebrations at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Sam is safely back in the Kingdom again but in true Kerry style, there’s a problem.

Those beyond our borders will say Kerry folk are never satisfied. Even when they have Sam Maguire, there is an issue.

Tradition counts for everything in Kerry where football is concerned, and that includes homecomings.

Having changed from the traditional format of hosting the Kerry team in the Glebe Car Park in Killarney, the decision to move it to the stadium is one that has backfired on the organisers.

The move to Fitzgerald Stadium was the combined decision of Killarney Municipal District and An Garda Síochána, who did not want a second car park in Killarney Town Centre to be closed at the height of the tourist season.

The Fair Hill Car Park is currently occupied by Birds Amusements. Had the Glebe Car Park been used for the homecoming, it would have meant closing two car parks in the town in late July.

This resulted in a watered down version of what people are more accustomed to: packed streets laden with atmosphere.

The decision is disappointing for Killarney and its environs from where many people would have travelled to savour Kerry’s first title since 2014.

When the players arrived at Fitzgerald Stadium on Monday evening, they seemed to reflect the drop in tempo.

The whole event felt flat with (dare I say it) an air of disinterest. The players also looked visibly more tired in Killarney than they did in Tralee.

It’s been a long campaign for them that called on huge reserves of mental and physical strength. But that’s no excuse, and the fault for Monday’s uninspiring gathering certainly doesn’t lie at the feet of the players.

Had the atmosphere in Killarney and Fitzgerald Stadium been up to scratch, it would have lifted the players. They, and the supporters, deserved better.

Using Fitzgerald Stadium may yet prove a good venue for future homecomings (and lets hope there’s plenty of them).

But more in the way of music is needed; a proper stage, and a better ‘countdown vibe’ would do no harm. Perhaps an open top bus parade to the stadium, through the streets, is another option.

The crowd at Fitzgerald Stadium was estimated to be somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000. And yet they looked swallowed up by the vastness of the pitch.

Contrast Killarney’s homecoming with Tralee just a few hours earlier. An open top bus ignited the crowd and created a frenzy similar to 1997 when Kerry ended an eleven year wait for Sam.

This is exactly how the Tralee homecoming would have been envisaged beforehand, and it's exactly how it transpired. Tralee kept it simple.

Rumours that an entry fee of €12 to gain access to the homecoming in Killarney also circulated in the hours before the team’s arrival. According to sources, this kept people away.

However, there is one positive worth mentioning. The players walking the pitch after the speeches allowed young supporters the opportunity to get close to their heroes.

The occasion amounted to a missed opportunity according to Cllr Donal Grady, who doesn’t hold back in his assessment of it.

"Tralee put us to shame. Simple as that,” he said.

"They just put no thought into it. The crowd was always going to be swallowed up in Fitzgerald Stadium, no matter how big it was.

"People look forward to seeing the team going down the streets. It’s all about the streets where everyone can take part.

"They say it was for small children, which is fine. But as long as I’m watching homecomings, I’ve seen children enjoy it just as much in the Glebe Car Park. There was nothing wrong with this,” he said.

"There was no atmosphere on Monday night, none. I’m disappointed. And from what I’m hearing, some of the players weren’t too happy about it either,” Cllr Grady said.