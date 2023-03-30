Hollywood star John C Reilly sends best wishes to Kerry school ahead of big fundraiser

'Step Brothers' star John C Reilly has lent his support to the 'Night at the Oskars' fundraiser taking place tonight in aid of St Francis' Special School in Beaufort.

‘Step Brothers’ star John C Reilly took the time out of his busy schedule this week to send his regards and best wishes to South Kerry’s St Francis' Special School in Beaufort ahead of their ‘Night at the Oskars’ fundraiser in Killarney tonight.

The red carpet will be rolled out at the Gleneagle INEC tonight (Thursday March 30) when staff, parents, and family along with members of the children’s therapy team from St Francis’ Special School in Beaufort all appear on the big screen as part of the fundraiser.

Rehearsals and filming for the night have been taking place over the last number of weeks with participants acting in are classics such as Dirty Dancing, Man About Dog, Bridesmaids, Fatal Attraction, Calendar Girls and Derry Girls.

The finished products will now be shown tonight on the big screen at the event in the INEC.

In his video message to the school, the popular actor said that it’s a great thing that organisers are doing for the school and even teased a potential visit to the school in the future.

"Hello everyone in Beaufort, it’s your old pal John C Reilly. I just wanted to say thank you so much for coming tonight to support this special fundraiser for St Francis’ Special School there in Beaufort. I’ve been to Beaufort, it’s a lovely place and this is a lovely thing that you’re doing for the childrenn that go to the St Francis’ Special School. So, have a great time tonight. I hope everyone wins an Oskar and I hope to see you soon. I hope to visit the next time I’m in Ireland,” the actor said.

All the money raised from the night, Principal of St Francis’ Keith Ó Brolacháin told The Kerryman last month, will go back into helping the school.

“Everything is going to the school. We’re trying to do up our therapy rooms at the moment. We’ve a speech and language therapy room, occupational therapy and a sensory room. We’re doing all of those up to make them purpose built to meet the needs of the kids,” he continued.

The celebrity judging panel will include popular entertainers and TV personalities and an audience vote will be included on the night.