Holder of €250k lotto ticket sold in Kerry comes forward

Beaufort folk living in the capital might have been keeping a keen eye on Abbey Street – the National Lottery headquarters, to be precise – in recent days as the village sold a lottery ticket that bagged well over €250,000 in last Saturday’s Lotto draw.

But they can stand down as the National Lottery confirmed today (Tuesday) that the winner – who came within one number of the third-highest jackpot of all time, almost €16.5million – has come forward. The National Lottery has told The Kerryman that the winner wishes to remain anonymous.

There’s plenty local rumour as to who it might be, but that’s all it is, and even at Carson’s Daybreak, owner Melvin Carson said he’s still none the wiser as to whom his shop sold the lucky ticket to. He does, however, hope they were local.