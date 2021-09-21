Holder of €250k lotto ticket sold in Kerry comes forward

Premium
Beaufort folk living in the capital might have been keeping a keen eye on Abbey Street – the National Lottery headquarters, to be precise – in recent days as the village sold a lottery ticket that bagged well over €250,000 in last Saturday’s Lotto draw.
But they can stand down as the National Lottery confirmed today (Tuesday) that the winner – who came within one number of the third-highest jackpot of all time, almost €16.5million – has come forward. The National Lottery has told The Kerryman that the winner wishes to remain anonymous.
There’s plenty local rumour as to who it might be, but that’s all it is, and even at Carson’s Daybreak, owner Melvin Carson said he’s still none the wiser as to whom his shop sold the lucky ticket to. He does, however, hope they were local.
“It was at about 9pm on Saturday, we got a call from our area rep from the National Lottery,” he told The Kerryman. “I was slightly shocked but, obviously, delighted at the same time.”
“It’s been busy around Beaufort with Confirmations and a golf classic, but I would hope that it was someone local. There are a lot of rumours and names going around…you know the stories that go around when people are hopping off each other. But it’s all in good fun.
“We were one number away from one of the biggest jackpots ever, that would have been great, but it’s a nice amount of money, and it’s enough to keep a person grounded.”
The player matched five numbers plus the bonus in last Saturday’s draw, winning €257,723 in the process. The Normal Play ticket was bought on the day of the draw, and the jackpot itself has rolled over to an estimated €17million on Wednesday night. The numbers drawn on Saturday were 09, 14, 22, 24, 37, 44, and the bonus number was 45.