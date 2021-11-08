Hitting the ground running for Kerry Cancer Support

Breda Dyland and Trish Kelly of Kerry Cancer Support Group Health Link Transport with Philip Kissane and his three girls - Megyn, Lily and Abbey - launching Philip’s four half marathon runs over four weekends in aid of the Kerry Cancer Support Group Health Link Transport. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

A Killarney native has kick-started his campaign to raise awareness of – and, indeed, funds for – a good cause that’s close to many hearts in this county.

Philip Kissane, who’s originally from Pinewood Estate, is keeping it local as he runs four half-marathons on consecutive weekends for Kerry Cancer Support Group, and specifically that group’s Health Link Transport service, best known for its bus routes bringing patients to cancer-related appointments in Cork and Limerick.

“I’m running a half marathon for each week in November, every Sunday with the exception of next weekend, when Run Killarney takes place in town on the Saturday,” Philip told The Kerryman. “With the exception of next Saturday, I’m doing this on my own. I park up in town, run out the Muckross Road, head for Muckross Abbey, Muckross House, and around Muckross Lake, where Dinis Cottage is. I head over then for Torc Waterfall and back into town. That’s my half marathon, and I did my first one on Sunday.”

In order to raise funds, Philip set up an idonate page, accessible at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11420174_philip-kissane-s-page.html. On top of that, however, it’s about raising awareness of a great cause and a brilliant service.

“It raises awareness as well that it’s a good service to use and recommended by consultants,” Breda Dyland of Kerry Cancer Support Group told The Kerryman. “A lot of people are apprehensive, but they’re on a day or two when they realise that it’s not all about cancer at all when they get on, it’s totally the opposite. They do support each other, but it’s not about that – they have fun with each other in using the service, and Philip was conscious of getting that message out there during this campaign.”

Further information on the charity itself is available at https://www.kerrycancersupport.com/about; by emailing info@kerrycancersupport.com; or phoning (066) 719 5560.