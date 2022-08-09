History & spirituality at heart of Tarbert event

Kilnaughtin Graveyard Committee responsible for the brand new altar project, website and Covid Remembrance Garden at the famous site.

TWO of the finest historians of these shores will bring the public with them on an exploration of Tarbert’s ancient and medieval past as part of a community festival centring on Kilnaughtin Church and Graveyard.

It’s one of the most important ecclesiastic sites in the county, and has never been as firmly at the heart of local life in Tarbert since days of yore as in recent years thanks to a special project that saw the construction of an altar shelter - in line with heritage planning – and a new website, www.kilnaughtin.ie.

That’s thanks to the work of the Kilnaughtin Graveyard Committee, who are delighted now to welcome one and all to a very special community festival in Tarbert starting from Friday, August 12.

The festival will start on that date with Graveyard Mass at 7pm; including a blessing of the graves and the new altar shelter.

It will also see the blessing of a new Covid Remembrance Garden the committee unveiled to striking effect within the site.

On Saturday, August 13, historians Dr Declan Downey and Padraig Ó Concubhair will lead a tour of Kilnaughtin and Lislaughtin Abbey - with free transport from the Bridewell.

Among the other highlights of the weekend will be a concert by singer Grace Foley in St Mary’s Church at 8pm on Sunday; a tour of the Island Road by ecologist Padraic Creedon from 3pm on Sunday.

“It’s been a tough few years and still our community thrived,” committee member Paddy Creedon said in welcoming people to Tarbert for the weekend.

“Our resilience was tested and at times a light at the end of the tunnel seemed a little dimmer that usual...this multipurpose altar shelter and Covid Remembrance Garden is designed to provide a spiritual oasis for all who come to visit,” Paddy added.