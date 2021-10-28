History and law key topics at the Daniel O’Connell school

A special tribute to Junior Murphy was held at the Con Keating Part at the weekend.

A tribute to the late Junior Murphy took place last weekend as part of the Daniel O'Connell Summer School Left to right Christy O'Connell Ciara Quigley, Frank O' Leary, Kieran McCarthy, Prof Maurice Bric UCD and Paul ' Donoghue (Chairman St Marys)

Mary O'Connor, Prof Maurice Bric UCD, The Hon. Mr Justice Frank Clarke, Outgoing Chief Justice of Ireland, Dr. Ruth Barrington and Dr Declan Downey at the Daniel O'Connell Summer School in The Ring of Kerry Hotel.

The highlight of the 2021 Daniel O’Connell school was the “fact that we could host it at all” said Director of the Daniel O’Connell Summer School, Professor Maurice Brick this week.

After an almost two year hiatus due to Covid the event was back this weekend and for organisers and attendees it was wonderful to have the event back again and of course even more important to remember one of Kerry’s greatest men, Daniel O’Connell.

However, he was not the only man remembered at the weekend event with a special tribute to the late Junior Murphy as one of the key events.

As president of St Mary’s GAA club and the deputy chairman of the Daniel O’Connell Summer School the Late Junior Murphy played a significant role in the community and this was remembered at the tribute at the Con Keating park on Friday evening.

“The tribute to Junior Murphy was tinged with sadness but it was a very nice thing,” said Professor Brick.

This year for the first-time some of the talks were live-streamed allowed people from all over the world join in bringing “people home to Kerry virtually” and allowing the important event gain a bigger audience. Live streaming the school had long been part of the plans but Covid brought it to a head and ensured that steps were taken to do this.

"It was fantastic and we will continue to do that. It brings people home virtually and that is a big thing for us. It is a lot of work but I am glad we did it and it will strengthen the school.”

Variety is the key to the success of the school and with history, law and even horticulture on the agenda there was something for everyone including talks from the now retired chief justice Frank Clarke.

Another highlight was the Gala concert featuring Soprano Gavan Ring performing in his home town and it was a superb evening of musical entertainment following a two-day educational and information school.

It is hoped to build on the success of this year’s event next year but for organisers the relief that the Daniel O’Connell Summer School is up and running again is enough for now.

"It was a superb weekend we had a lot of highs and people enjoyed it. The highlight was that it took place at all we were apprehensive about it but we decided to go ahead.”