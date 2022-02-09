HIQA calls for improvements in foster care in Kerry after latest report

The latest Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspection into the provision of foster care in Kerry found that not all foster carers were supervised by a professorially qualified social worker, while support and supervision visits to foster carers was also found to be inadequate, both in frequency and quality.

The report was conducted using interviews with foster carers, children, and social care workers between October 12 and 15, 2021.

Kerry is one of Tusla’s Child and Family Agency’s 17 areas and forms part of the Southern Region. There were 133 children in foster care at the time of the inspection, all of whom had an allocated social worker.

Inspectors spoke with three children in foster care, six foster carers, and received five completed questionnaires from children expressing views on their experiences of the service.

The report found that the children reported ‘positively about the quality of care provided by their foster carers’.

Moreover, they said their foster carers were there for them if they needed anything, and would help with important things in their life, such as school-work. The children also felt ‘cared for and heard’ by their carers.

The report examined six standards: the role of the social worker; care planning and statutory reviews; safeguarding and child protection; supervision and support of foster carers; the role of the Foster Care Committee (FCC) and management of the foster-care service.

A majority of children in the report indicated they had experienced multiple changes in social workers, which they found challenging.

One child said they had two different social workers in the past 12 months, while another child spoke of not having met their new social worker since last April.

A child described having 14 different social workers in 11 years, and said it was ‘annoying’ having to tell their story to people over and over again.

The report claims it put measures in place to address the risks discovered in the previous inspection (January 2021); for example, these measures included regular audits of cases, training regarding supervision practice, enhanced oversight of monitoring visits to children in care.

The report did identify ‘major non-compliance’ with regards to the support and supervision provided to foster carers.

In some cases, not all foster carers were supervised by a professionally qualified social worker. In fact, 27 foster care households in Kerry did not have an allocated link social worker, while five unallocated foster carers, who had children placed with them, had no supervisory visits completed in 2021. There was also an instance of Garda vetting not being kept up to date.

The inspection expressed dissatisfaction in this regard as foster carers were ‘consistently provided’ with necessary information, advice, and professional support to enable them to provide high-quality care.

Other aspects of the report dealt with the ‘child and family social worker’. This found Tusla to be ‘compliant’. Of the 19 files reviewed, a majority met Tusla’s statutory requirements.

However, three files showed that the frequency of statutory visits to children in care was not in line with foster-care regulations as the time elapsed between visits exceeded six months for children in long-term care.

Tusla was adjudged to be ‘substantially compliant’ on the issue of ‘care planning and review’, which was ‘well managed and of good quality’. However, time-lines for reviews was flagged with 17 child-in-care reviews overdue at the time of inspection. This had not been identified in the data returned to HIQA.

On ‘safeguarding and child protection’, Tusla received a ‘substantially compliant’ assessment for having made significant improvements since the previous inspection. Of the 43 child-protection referrals outlined in the previous inspection, 41 were concluded and two were ongoing.

The biggest negative for Tusla was in the area of ‘supervision and support’, where it was considered ‘major non-compliant’. The inspection found that not all foster carers were supervised by a professorially qualified social worker.

The report outlined that not having an allocated link worker ‘could put the success of a child’s placement at risk’ and present a potential safeguarding issue.

Of the 96 foster-care households currently providing placements, 27 foster carers did not have an allocated link social worker. Support and supervision visits to foster carers were also found to be inadequate, both in frequency and quality.

Tusla received a ‘moderate non compliant’ judgement for its ‘management and monitoring of foster care services’.

While the inspection found services for children in care had improved, more improvements were needed so that foster carers are ‘consistently provided with the necessary information, advice and professional support necessary’ to deliver quality care.

The inspection also found that vacant posts and movement of staff was a significant factor influencing the service’s ability to progress improvements and quality of service provision.

Lastly, on the Foster Care Committee (FCC), Tusla was deemed to be ‘compliant’ as inspectors found FCC members had appropriate experience and qualifications in the area of child protection, child welfare, and foster care.

It found the FCC demonstrated the ‘requisite knowledge and experience’ to successfully perform its functions.