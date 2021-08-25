Highs and lows for Kilflynn’s Christina as lockdown bites

Premium
As Sydney prepares to enter its ninth week in lockdown and with no end in sight for what are some of the most restrictive measures introduced in the city since the start of the pandemic, Kilflynn native Christina Bate (maiden name, Caffrey) spoke to The Kerryman this week about some of the highs and lows that she is experiencing.
Christina, who has been in Australia for 10 years, is living in the Camden LGA (local government authority) in south west Sydney with her four-month old baby girl called Rafferty and her husband, Stuart, while her brother Jonathan lives just 500 metres down the road from her with his partner and they are expecting their first child this Christmas.
"It’s very hard and isolating especially with a small baby. This was a time that I was hoping my parents would be able to come visit but who knows when that will happen now. My in-laws are in the neighboring Campbelltown area which is a red zone and so they have only been able to meet Rafferty a handful of times,” she said.
“Both my husband Stuart & I have had our first jab. We got AstraZeneca as that was all that is available to us in our age group. Stuart works in Liverpool which is a red zone as well so we felt pressured to get vaccinated,” she continued.
Going, Christina said that after the all hard work that the country has done over the last year-and-a-half, it's disappointing to be back in lockdown again and this is something that she contributes to people getting complacent, the arrival of the more infectious Delta variant and what she called the “shambles” of a vaccine roll-out.
“I’m disappointed that this is all after happening. We worked hard at flattening the curve and it’s terrible that a few got complacent and now this Delta variant has been left in. It feels like the vaccine rollout has been a shambles. On one hand the media is roaring at us to get vaccinated but they ruined the reputation of the AstraZeneca vaccine & it’s hard for people to get Pfizer.”
"People are genuinely afraid of AZ and no amount of PR will change peoples minds on that once their minds are made up,” she said.
Despite this though, Christina said that still considers herself very lucky in that she has a roof over her head while others have not been as lucky.
"I have a lot to be thankful for though. I am lucky that I live in a house in a nice area and there is good weather. I can go for a walk every day. My husband is working and we all have our health. Others haven’t been so lucky. People have been completely stripped of their incomes with big rents or mortgages and facing a rhetoric of ‘get jabbed’ before things can get back to normal without any clear timeframe in place,” she said.