Highs and lows for Kilflynn’s Christina as lockdown bites

Kilflynn brother and sister Jonathan Caffrey and Christina Bate (nee Caffrey) who is holding her daughter Rafferty pictured as they continue to live life under lockdown in New South Wales in Australia.

As Sydney prepares to enter its ninth week in lockdown and with no end in sight for what are some of the most restrictive measures introduced in the city since the start of the pandemic, Kilflynn native Christina Bate (maiden name, Caffrey) spoke to The Kerryman this week about some of the highs and lows that she is experiencing.

Christina, who has been in Australia for 10 years, is living in the Camden LGA (local government authority) in south west Sydney with her four-month old baby girl called Rafferty and her husband, Stuart, while her brother Jonathan lives just 500 metres down the road from her with his partner and they are expecting their first child this Christmas.

"It’s very hard and isolating especially with a small baby. This was a time that I was hoping my parents would be able to come visit but who knows when that will happen now. My in-laws are in the neighboring Campbelltown area which is a red zone and so they have only been able to meet Rafferty a handful of times,” she said.