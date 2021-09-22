Higher Education Minister Harris in Tralee to visit KETB centres and MTU

Repro Free --- 20.9.2021 . MINISTER’S INAUGURAL VISIT TO MUNSTER TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY . Norma Foley TD Minister , President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack , Chairman of the MTU Governing Body, Mr Jimmy Deenihan and Brendan Griffin TD were all on hand to welcome Minister for Further, Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, made his inaugural visit to Munster Technological University today (Monday 20th September, 2021) to tour the facilities of the MTU North Campus in Kerry. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Kerry ETB was delighted to welcome Minister Simon Harris T.D and Minister Norma Foley, T.D to three ETB fin Tralee this week " They arrived at Youthreach Rock Street, Kerry College Monvalley Campus, Tralee and Kerry College Clash Road Campus . Pictured at the Youthreach Cnt Rock Street talking to Students from Tralee .

Teacher Mark Doe Teacher and student Stephaine Coffey show Ministers Simon Harris and Norma Foley the culinary education kitchen at the KETB' Youthreach centre in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Education Minister Simon Harris visited the Munster Technological University(MTU) Kerry Campus in Tralee on Monday. Pictured are (from left) Education Minister Norma Foley, MTU President Prof Maggie Cusack, MTU Chairman Jimmy Deenihan, Minister Harris and Kerry Fine Gale TD Brendan Griffin. Photo Domnick Walsh

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Education Minister Norma Foley chat with staff and students of the KETB Youthreach centre at Rock Street in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris TD was in Tralee on Monday to visit several sites operated by Kerry Education and Training Board and to make his first visit to the Munster Technological University’s Tralee campus.

The Minister’s day-long Tralee tour first took him to the KETB ‘s Youthreach centre at Upper Rock Street, where he spent over an hour meeting staff and chatting with some of the many young people who have availed of the service.

Later in the afternoon, Minister Harris – who was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague and local TD, Education Minister Norma Foley – also visited the KETB’s extensive training facility at Monavalley where, once again, he met with staff and students and was given a full tour of the centre.

After that, it was over to the Clash Campus of the Kerry College, where more staff and students were on hand to greet the Minister and show off that campus’ many facilities.

One of the most significant aspects of Minister Harris’ Tralee trip was his visit to the newly rechristened Munster Technological University’s Kerry campus in Dromthacker.

On Monday the university – formerly Tralee’s Institute of Technology – had just begun welcoming back its second to fourth-year students as it commenced a phased return to campus learning in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

The visit also provided the opportunity for the Minister to meet in person with the recently appointed President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack.

As well as meeting with Prof Cusack, Minister Harris also met Chairman of the MTU Governing Body, Mr Jimmy Deenihan; the university’s governors and executive team and Students Union executive, staff, learners and other stakeholders.

During the visit, the Minister visited the University’s Agricultural Centre of Excellence (ACE), and the site of the MTU Tralee’s proposed 9,000-square-metre STEM building.

Mr Harris said he was delighted to “finally” be able to visit MTU and to meet with staff and students who are now returning to campus after “an incredibly challenging 18 months”.

“Munster Technological University has proudly claimed its place within the higher-education landscape, delivering increased scale and reach that is benefiting students in all of the surrounding counties and beyond,” said Minister Harris.

“I would like to warmly congratulate the many people who have made this worthy aspiration a reality. It truly is a transformational event for the south and south-west, and I am certain it will continue to deliver excellence for its staff and students, while also contributing positively to the wider region,” he added.

Professor Maggie Cusack said she was pleased to welcome Minister Harris to Tralee on what was “an auspicious day” for the MTU.

“I was delighted to meet Minister Harris in person and particularly on this auspicious day when we commence our first academic year as MTU. This is an exciting time, but not without its challenges, as we bring staff and students back to our campuses over the semester in line with Public Health guidelines,” she said.