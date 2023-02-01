Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

High Court dispute between Tralee Racecourse and Kerry Coursing Club over lockout resolved

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

kerryman

Aodhan O'Faolain

A High Court dispute between a coursing club and the owner of the former racecourse over the use of part of the racecourse grounds for hare coursing has been resolved.

The court heard Kerry Coursing Club was locked out of Ballybeggan Park, the site of the former Tralee Racecourse, which has been used for coursing for over 100 years. The alleged lockout started on June 18 last when new locks were put on the gates of the facility.

Privacy