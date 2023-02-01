High Court dispute between Tralee Racecourse and Kerry Coursing Club over lockout resolved

A High Court dispute between a coursing club and the owner of the former racecourse over the use of part of the racecourse grounds for hare coursing has been resolved.

The court heard Kerry Coursing Club was locked out of Ballybeggan Park, the site of the former Tralee Racecourse, which has been used for coursing for over 100 years. The alleged lockout started on June 18 last when new locks were put on the gates of the facility.

As a result, it sued Ballybeggan Park Company Limited, the entity that owns and operates the lands.

In opposing the action, the defendant company denied all claims of wrongdoing made against it by the club.

The case, which was due to last for six days, was listed before the High Court on Tuesday.

However, following talks between the parties outside of the courtroom, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore was informed the case had been settled.

David Sutton SC, with Elizabeth Murphy Bl, instructed by O'Donoghue-Griffin solicitors, for the club, told Mr Justice O'Moore that the matter had

been "resolved amicably".

No details of the agreement were given in open court, however counsel said that the settlement was based on certain conditions being fulfilled.

On that basis counsel said he was asking the court to adjourn the proceedings generally, with liberty to re-enter should the need arise.

Mr Justice O'Moore, in adjourning the case generally, welcomed the settlement, and praised both sets of legal teams for resolving what he

said was a difficult case.

Previously, the court heard that the lock out occurred despite the fact the club is the largest shareholder in the defendant company.

It had claimed the defendant had no right to prevent it from denying the members their sporting rights.

It also claimed that the lockout is related to the company's purported decision to sell the lands for €5m, which it alleged was a gross

undervalue.

The claims were denied.

Arising out of the defendant's alleged actions the club had last year sought orders including an injunction restraining the company from obstructing

or interfering with the club's pursuit of its coursing activity.

It also sought an order requiring the defendant to facilitate the club with access to the lands at Ballybeggan Park for the purposes of

coursing activities.

It further sought an order preventing the defendant company from taking any further steps in relation to the lands that were averse to the

club's interests.

The defendant said that the action was motivated by a bid to frustrate the sale, and that the gates had been locked due to security concerns.

Last August the club's application for injunctions, which would remain in place until the outcome of the case had been decided, was dismissed by Mr Justice Garrett Simons.