Hero Garda on holiday helps to save young boy from drowning at West Kerry beach

Garda Niall Deegan from Tipperary was on holiday with his family in Kerry last week when he helped to rescue to young man who had gotten into difficulty in the water at Com Dhíneol beach in West Kerry on Thursday. Expand
Com Dhíneol beach in West Kerry where the rescue took place last Thursday. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

As the county continues to come to grip with the drowning that unfolded in Ballybunion last Thursday when two siblings lost their lives, there very well could have been another unthinkable tragedy at Com Dhíneol Beach in West Kerry that very same day were it not for the quick thinking and heroism of Niall Deegan who, along with the help of two others, helped save the life a young boy who had gotten into severe difficulty in the water.

Niall, a Garda based in Tipperary, was on holiday in the Dingle area with his family last week and was swimming at Com Dhíneol with his son last Thursday afternoon when he first noticed the boy getting into difficulty.

