Here’s when and where Good Friday walks are taking place here in Kerry

A number of Good Friday Walks will take place in Kerry in aid of The Kerry Hospice Foundation. Photo by John Cleary.

With Good Friday fast approaching, eyes now turn to the ever popular Good Friday walks that take place each and every year in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

There will be over 20 walks taking place right around the county this Friday April 7 and we have compiled a list of when and where the different walks will be taking place here in Kerry:

- Tralee: The annual Tralee walk is named after and in honour of the late, great Tralee stalwart Ted Moynihan and will start at 10am on Friday morning in front of The Grand Hotel.

- Killorglin: The Killorgin branch of the Kerry Hospice have said that their walk will start at 10am at the Library plaza.

- Castleisland: The annual Castleisland Good Friday morning Hospice Walk will take place on Friday, April 7 at 11am and the walkers will be joined on this occasion by former Irish rugby team captain Ciara Griffin.

- Milltown/Listry: The walk will start at 10am from the Muintir Na Tíre Hall in the Square in Milltown.

- Inch Beach: 11am start from the car park.

- Cahersiveen: 11am start from Cahersiveen Community Centre

- The Glen: 11am start from The Glen Daycare Centre

- Valentia: 11am start from Valentia Football Field, Chapeltown

- Portmagee: 11am start from the Portmagee Community Centre

- Waterville: 11am start from IRD Waterville Carpark

- Ballinskelligs: 11am start from the Ballinskelligs Community Centre

- Castlegregory: 11 am start from Bowlers corner, Castlegregory

- Lixnaw: 11am start from Lixnaw Church

- Glenbeigh: 10am start from Rossbeigh Beach

- Listowel: 10am start from St Patrick’s Hall

- Killarney: 10:30am start from Garden Restaurant, Muckross House.

- Spa/Fenit: 10am start from the Tankard

- Ballyduff: 5pm start from Cashen Pier

- Ballyheigue: 11am start from Castlegate, Ballyheigue

- Kilcummin: 10:30am start from Kilcummin Recreational Hall

- Tarbert: this walk will take place on April 15 at 10:30am from Tarbert Comprehensive

If we have missed any walks, please email fdennehy@kerryman with the details and we will add them in.