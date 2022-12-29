Henry de Bromhead pays tribute to late son at Leopardstown – ‘Jack is always with us’

Mia and Georgia De Bromhead prior to presenting the trophy to the winner of the 'Jack De Bromhead Christmas Hurdle' at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival on Wednesday.

Horse trainer Henry de Bromhead paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Jack, at Leopardstown on Wednesday where a race was named in honour of the 13-year-old.

Jack, who died tragically while pony racing in Glenbeigh in September, was fondly remembered at the Dublin Christmas Festival when his father, his siblings, and closest friends, presented the trophy to the winning connections of Home By The Lee, winner of the inaugural ‘Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle’.

In an emotional afternoon for the de Bromhead family, Henry spoke to ITV presenter Matt Chapman: “It was amazing to see the rainbow. We always feel that’s a sign Jackcy’s around. It’s lovely to think he’s here with us,” Henry said.

“We’re here to enjoy the day and celebrate Jack with his friends, that’s what we’re here for,” Henry added.

Henry trained the winner of the first race on Wednesday’s card when Deep Cave and jockey Rachael Blackmore made light work of The Savills Maiden Hurdle.

Speaking after the race, Henry was flanked by his two daughters - Mia and Georgia:

“It’s amazing the support we have from friends, family, everyone working with us, and just the whole [racing] industry,” Henry said.

"We’re extremely lucky to have these two [Mia and Georgia] and their mom. We’ve had a fantastic day, we obviously miss Jackcy…he’s always with us.”