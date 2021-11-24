Kerry

Help us save Youthreach, it can change your child’s life

Jerome and Elaine Deinum at Killorglin ETB. They are campaigning to save Youthreach a young programme they say is badly needed to help young people in Kerry. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand
Lucy Henehan who is campaigning to save Youthreach in Cahersiveen. Expand

Sinead Kelleher

Two South Kerry mothers are pleading with Kerry ETB to reinstate a vital youth programme on the Iveragh peninsula to give young people secure a better future.

Youthreach is longer available in Cahersiveen or Killorglin so any teenager wishing to avail of the programme would have to travel to Killarney or Tralee, which is not feasible. 

