Help Sneem Resource Centre find a new home

Sneem Resource Centre urgently need a new home. Pictured here Caroline Lea, Marian O'Sullivan, Mary Casey, Julie Knightly, Yvonne Muller, Jane O'Sullivan and Maureen Connelly who are pleading for help to find a new premises. Photo by Tom Naiman.

Sneem Resource Centre have this week issued a call for help to find a new home in the village as they have to move from their current base after 21 years.

However, despite ongoing searches they have been unable to locate a base and fear the closure of the vital centre if they cannot find a new home.

The centre offers a host of services to the village and its loss would be greatly felt. It is in essence the hub of the community acting as a drop-in centre providing a social hub within the community for all ages as well as providing a host of vital services from internet, printing and photocopying and providing assistance to those needing help with forms and online applications.

It also acts hub for meetings, events and social gatherings that take place within the community and it also operates a second-hand shop and hosts weekly bingo as well as providing office space for the Sneem Newletter and for Sneem Development Co-Op.

The centre is located in a private rented house since it first opened but unfortunately it now needs a new base and the local committee are seeking help with locating a new place.

“We are urgently looking for a new place within the village. If anyone knows anywhere that is suitable please contact us,” said vice-chairperson, Julie Knightly.

"We have a great reputation, we have been here fore 21 years and we are heart-broken to have to leave where we are.”

She said if they can’t find a new home they fear the closure of Sneem Resource Centre which would be a huge loss to the community.

If anyone knows of a suitable location they are asked to contact the local committee or ring Sneem Resource Centre between 12-2pm Monday to Thursday. They can be contacted on 0646645545.