Heartache after brother was found unresponsive in Garda van: ‘His rights were taken from him to help himself’

The sister of Fenit native Shane Burke, who died in February after being arrested in Newcastle West, talks about the sadness of losing her brother, and how COVID lockdowns impacted his life in terms of isolation and alcohol addiction. 

Stephen Fernane

Shane Burke comes from a family that loves him and a community where he is described as a ‘likeable character’.

Fenit was Shane’s home. The place he liked to train horses and go oyster fishing when the season was right.

