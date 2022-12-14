Healy-Raes criticise Government – ‘Why are homeless in Kerry not put in hotels?’

The Healy-Raes have blasted Government over its accommodation policy for homeless people during a motion of confidence debate on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Minister O’Brien survived the heave by 86 votes to 63, but not before Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae took a shot across the bows of Government.

Danny Healy-Rae said there was ‘a serious problem’ in Kerry regarding housing and that 171 voids in the county was unacceptable.

He criticised the closure of a homeless centre in Killarney, which he blamed on the Government’s policy of offering people €800 tax-free, per month, to house Ukrainians and refugees.

“There are homeless people in Kerry. Did the Minister ever consider putting them in hotels?” said Danny Healy-Rae.

“The Government has no problem with putting the members of other communities in hotels…The Minister should not be shaking his head. There is no affordable home programme for Kerry, which other counties have for the next five years,” he added.

He also raised the Government’s vacant property tax, which, he feels, will coerce people into selling their land.

“[This] is affecting farmers who cannot sell it. The Government is closing down airbnbs. It will not let people do what they democratically have a right to do - to rent their house to whoever they want…I have no personal gripe with the Minister, but we have serious problems in Kerry. I have highlighted them several times already,” he said.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae also weighed in on Minister O’Brien but criticised People Before Profit Party members – who tabled the motion of confidence –accusing them of not being able to ‘build one block on top of another’.

“I want to comment on the Members who are proposing an attack here today and saying they have the solution to the housing crisis. They would not know one end of a shovel from the other. They could not build one block on top of another. If we were relying on them, they would not be able to house a hen,” said Michael Healy-Rae.

Michael Healy-Rae complimented the Minister on the Croí Cónaithe fund - a fund of €50 million that provides grants to refurbish vacant properties – but said Kerry still needed €2.7 million to do up vacant properties.