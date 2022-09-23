Healy-Rae stopped in attempt to discuss Island of Geese council vote

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Independent) was stopped in her tracks at yesterday’s Killarney MD meeting when she brought up Tralee’s Island of Geese site and a Council vote to hand over a large portion of the site to build a new courts complex.

Last Monday, Councillors voted to hand a large portion of the site to the Courts Service at a full Council meeting, but when Cllr Healy-Rae called for the local authority to issue a press release to explain certain matters relating to the handover, management told her that was way beyond the Killarney MD’s remit.

“I’m asking if you, Mayor [Cllr Niall Kelleher], can request that the Council send out a press release and statement regarding the disposal of the site at the Island of Geese,” she started. “I know it’s not related to our MD, but I’m sure everyone here has been contacted. I think a statement needs to be made by the Council to provide clarity because there’s confusion over whether it’s our responsibility or Kerry County Council’s responsibility to source a site for the courthouse. Obviously it’s not.”

Management then stepped in to say this was a matter for a full Council meeting, to which Cllr Healy-Rae responded: “This is a Council meeting. This was done at another Council meeting we all voted at. I want Kerry County Council to make a statement regarding the following issues, but it seems I can’t spell them out.”

“If you can’t wait for the next full council meeting, I suggest you e-mail council management,” Cathaoirleach Cllr Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) responded. “It’s not an issue for here.”

“It is, because we all had a vote on it and want clarity on it,” Cllr Healy-Rae added before the meeting moved on to the next item on its agenda.