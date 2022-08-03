Healy-Rae baby boom as Michael welcomes the birth of two grandchildren in one week

The enormous Healy-Rae vote in the Kerry constituency has just increased by two following the birth of Michael Healy-Rae’s grandchildren, Ríona and Brodie, both of whom were born in the space of a week.

It brings to four the number of times the Kilgarvan deputy is a proud grandfather, and he took to Twitter to congratulate his daughters Rosie and Juliette, and their partners.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

As luck would have it, Ríona was born on July 24 - the same day Kerry won its 38 All-Ireland title.

“My third grandchild. Born the same day Kerry captured Sam! A great good luck charm…Congratulations to my daughter Juliette and Patrick on their new arrival,” Michael tweeted.

Read More

Just a week later, Michael was back on Twitter again sharing the news of Brodie’s birth.

“One week on, another grandchild. You might say there is a bit of a Baby Boom going on in the Healy-Rae household,” Michael tweeted.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“My new grandson Brodie…Congratulations to my daughter Rosie and her husband Micheál on the birth of their first child.”

Michael received messages of congratulations from well-wishers, including one that stated: ‘Congrats. Prospective local election candidates 25 years from now!’