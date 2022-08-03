Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 19°C Dublin

Healy-Rae baby boom as Michael welcomes the birth of two grandchildren in one week

Kerry Deputy Michael Healy-Rae took to Twitter recently to welcome the birth of his grandchildren, one of whom was born on the day Kerry won back Sam Maguire.

Michael Healy-Rae. Expand

Close

Michael Healy-Rae.

Michael Healy-Rae.

Michael Healy-Rae.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The enormous Healy-Rae vote in the Kerry constituency has just increased by two following the birth of Michael Healy-Rae’s grandchildren, Ríona and Brodie, both of whom were born in the space of a week.

It brings to four the number of times the Kilgarvan deputy is a proud grandfather, and he took to Twitter to congratulate his daughters Rosie and Juliette, and their partners.

As luck would have it, Ríona was born on July 24 - the same day Kerry won its 38 All-Ireland title.

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

“My third grandchild. Born the same day Kerry captured Sam! A great good luck charm…Congratulations to my daughter Juliette and Patrick on their new arrival,” Michael tweeted.

Read More

Just a week later, Michael was back on Twitter again sharing the news of Brodie’s birth.

“One week on, another grandchild. You might say there is a bit of a Baby Boom going on in the Healy-Rae household,” Michael tweeted.

“My new grandson Brodie…Congratulations to my daughter Rosie and her husband Micheál on the birth of their first child.”

Michael received messages of congratulations from well-wishers, including one that stated: ‘Congrats. Prospective local election candidates 25 years from now!’ 

Privacy