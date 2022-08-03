Healy-Rae baby boom as Michael welcomes the birth of two grandchildren in one week

Kerry Deputy Michael Healy-Rae took to Twitter recently to welcome the birth of his grandchildren, one of whom was born on the day Kerry won back Sam Maguire.
The enormous Healy-Rae vote in the Kerry constituency has just increased by two following the birth of Michael Healy-Rae’s grandchildren, Ríona and Brodie, both of whom were born in the space of a week.
It brings to four the number of times the Kilgarvan deputy is a proud grandfather, and he took to Twitter to congratulate his daughters Rosie and Juliette, and their partners.
As luck would have it, Ríona was born on July 24 - the same day Kerry won its 38 All-Ireland title.
“My third grandchild. Born the same day Kerry captured Sam! A great good luck charm…Congratulations to my daughter Juliette and Patrick on their new arrival,” Michael tweeted.
Just a week later, Michael was back on Twitter again sharing the news of Brodie’s birth.
“One week on, another grandchild. You might say there is a bit of a Baby Boom going on in the Healy-Rae household,” Michael tweeted.
“My new grandson Brodie…Congratulations to my daughter Rosie and her husband Micheál on the birth of their first child.”
Michael received messages of congratulations from well-wishers, including one that stated: ‘Congrats. Prospective local election candidates 25 years from now!’