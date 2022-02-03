Healy-Rae assault appeal adjourned until March

An appeal by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother, Kevin, against the assault convictions they received in 2019 has been adjourned to next month.

The Healy-Rae brothers – sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and both of Sandymount, Kilgarvan – received suspended sentences in December 2019 for assault causing harm to Kieran James in Kenmare on December 28, 2017.

Cllr Healy-Rae, 24 at the time of his conviction, received an eight-month suspended sentence for assault causing harm to Mr James, while his brother (22 at that time) was given a seven-month suspended sentence. Within hours of receiving their convictions, both confirmed, through solicitor Pádraig O’Connell, that they would appeal.

The matter came before the Circuit Court sitting in Killarney. Defence Barrister Kate O’Connell said that the State had applied for an adjournment and that she had no objection to this.

Judge Sarah Berkeley adjourned the matter to March 28 to fix a date for hearing of the appeal.

A co-accused, Malachy Scannell (34 at the time of his conviction) of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, received two six-month suspended sentences for assault causing harm on the night in question. Mr Scannell is also appealing his convictions.

A lengthy court case in late 2019 heard that the incident on the night in question broke out at a chip van in East Park Lane in Kenmare.

Kevin Healy-Rae was charged with one count of assault causing harm to Mr James while Jackie Healy-Rae was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James on two occasions on the night, at East Park Lane and Main Street, Kenmare, respectively.

Mr Scannell was charged with assault causing harm to Mr James and to one other man.