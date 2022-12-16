Headley’s Bridge Crib - a decade of support for cancer in Knockgoshel

Eileen and Thomas O'Connor, Headley's Bridge pictured with their Christmas charity fund-raising crib beside their home from which they collected and donated €2,200 to the Comfort for Chemo charity in 2021. Photo by: John Reidy

Eileen and Thomas O’Connor have been ‘putting up’ a charity fund-raising Christmas crib beside their home in Headley’s Bridge, Knocknagoshel every year since 2012.

That first effort a decade ago raised €100 with little or no publicity – and they were delighted with the response.

Last year was their best ever as their collection for Comfort for Chemo – the Kerry based charity - reached an unprecedented €2,200.

“After the couple of years we all went through with the pandemic and lockdown we weren’t sure if we should put up the crib last year. But neighbours and friends told us that we should keep up the tradition and we were glad we did,” said Eileen.

“We think that people are great in the way they support the collection every year and we appreciate every one of them. We send our thanks to all our 2021 contributors and to local man Eamonn Cotter who brought our total past the €2,000 mark for the first time and this has given us great encouragement for the future,” said Eileen.