‘He was the king of amateur drama in North Kerry’ – Tributes paid following death of Danny Hannon

The late Danny Hannon at his home in the Square, Listowel, on the occasion of receiving the John B Keane Lifetime Achievement Award from Writers' Week in 2019. Danny was programme director of the first ever Writers' Week in 1971. Photo by Domnick Walsh

North Kerry is in mourning for one of the last, great cultural figures of a generation that put the region on the national map of the arts.

Lartigue Theatre Company founder and a founding member of Writers’ Week Danny Hannon passed away yesterday (Sunday) in his home on the Square in Listowel to deep sadness across the region and beyond.

He was revered for his astute direction of countless plays since founding the hugely-successful Lartigue theatre in 1972; and he was loved for his unstinting humour and warmth and the kindness he showed so many people in the course of his life.

He was a close friend of John B Keane and Nora Relihan, involved with them both in the Listowel Players after his return home from the UK in the 1960s.

Danny Hannon was also a key founding member of Writers’ Week in 1971 alongside John B and Bryan MacMahon, serving as the programme director of the first ever festival.

His own greatest contribution to local life began, however, with the founding of his own amateur drama troupe, the Lartigue Theatre Company, in the year after the inaugural Writers’ Week.

It was to become a powerful force in the arts in North Kerry, winning plaudits across the country and a slew of fans over the decades. It was a critical vehicle for new writing and some of the finest acting talent of the region.

Former St John’s Arts Centre manager and close friend Joe Murphy remembered Danny with deep affection.

"He is a big loss to the town. Danny was the last of his breed and his death does seem to signal the end of an era with everything in drama and literature locally. We lost Bryan MacMahon, John B Keane, Brendan Kennelly and now Danny too. We’re moving away from that generation of very talented, very sensitive people who had a very different perspective on life to most people and who were able to enrich our lives in the way they were able to share that perspective with us."

“Danny was kind of a father figure to the town and he was the king of amateur drama in North Kerry,” Joe added.

He said the appearance on the scene of the Lartigue Theatre – in an old stable by the Castle Danny converted into a 50-seat theatre – led to a great buzz in Listowel.

He described it as a fantastic place that encouraged a new generation of amateur actor.

"The way he took on new writing too was very important; with playwrights like Paddy Fitzgibbon and Tony Guerin. Paddy's Estuary and Tony’s Cuckoo Blue, among others, became hugely successful under Danny’s direction and guidance.”

He was also widely revered as an authority on John B Keane’s plays. “Anytime Garry Hynes was putting on a John B Keane play she would consult Danny, bringing him up to the Druid in Galway, to make sure she was interpreting the work as it was meant to have been.”

Playwright Tony Guerin told The Kerryman that he owed his career in drama to the Listowel man.

“He had the guts to put on Cuckoo Blue, which was all about violence in the gardaí, at a time in the late 90s when no one else would put it on. It was based on what I had heard during my own career as a garda but at the time I wrote it I knew nothing about the business of putting on plays.

"A friend of mine gave it to Danny and he launched my career. Danny gave everyone a great chance, even the marginalised of our society. I know of instances where he went out of his way to help people who might have been experiencing crises and he would give them a chance on stage.”

Joe Murphy recalled the same. “He often gave parts to people in plays for reasons other than their bountiful talent. He might see someone who needed a bit of help and if they got a part it might give them a little leg up, get over a bit of a temporary upset. He was very Christian in that sense, in that he tried to look after people that way.”

Former Arts Minister Jimmy Deenihan said Danny was a crucial support in his own career – not least when Jimmy was spearheading a number of arts-related projects in North Kerry.

"We were very close friends and he was always very encouraging. It wasn’t too popular when I was pushing the cultural and heritage agenda in Listowel, but Danny was very supportive of me in what I was trying to do and his encouragement of the agenda made a huge difference.

"Under Danny the Lartigue became very much a part of people’s lives in Listowel. It added an awful lot to the quality of life for people living in the town and also people who came to work in Listowel. They got to know people, developed friendships with people because of the drama.”

Indeed, the Lartigue family remained close ever afterwards, with Danny the centre of their weekly gatherings with other friends in the Listowel Arms Hotel, next door to his home, up to the start of the pandemic.

Danny Hannon, who laid his beloved wife Eileen to rest in October of 2019, is survived by sons Maurice and Pat, daughter Lesley-Anne, sister Helena and grandchildren Erinna, Ashleigh, Clodagh, Lainey, Ella and Lewis, daughters-in-law Lita and Aoife, relatives and friends.

Reposal at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, is on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm for family and close friends. His Requiem Mass for Danny will be celebrated at 11.30am on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel; followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.