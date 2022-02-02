‘He was just a special guy, small in stature but a giant of a man’

The death of Bruce Kelliher at the age of 48 has instilled a deep sense of shock and sadness in Tralee among all who knew him.

Bruce died suddenly near his home in County Galway on Monday where he lived with his wife, Michelle, and sons Ruben, Mason, and Archie.

As well as being a gentleman, Bruce was an exceptional athlete and excelled in basketball, surfing, and skateboarding. These interests ensured that his legion of friends was a vast one as they, and his family, now struggle to come to terms with his death.

Bruce’s skills as a basketball player were exceptional. In the early 1990s he shined with Tralee Garveys, prompting one American coach at the time to single out Bruce as one of the few players in Tralee who would make it at college level in the US.

He also played basketball with his school, Moyderwell, for whom he won an All-Ireland Senior B Championship in 1990.

A teammate and friend of Bruce during his basketball days is fellow Tralee man Paul O’Connor. Paul and Bruce remained close friends all their lives and he paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

“He was a positive ball of energy in anything he did, he would always encourage people and never belittled anyone. He was just a special guy. We were joined at the hip for years at school and through sports,” Paul said.

He described Bruce’s positivity as his trademark, and that the late Donal Walsh’s saying of ‘living life to its fullest everyday’ was epitomised by Bruce.

“If you wanted someone to embody that saying, you won’t find anyone better than Bruce Kelliher,” Paul said.

“He was all in and gave everything he did 100 percent. Even when playing basketball, we played against teams that we had no right to beat. But Bruce’s heart made us all believe that we could win; he gave us the confidence to believe in ourselves and that nothing was impossible. He was small in stature, but a giant of a man. I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his wife and family at this difficult time,” said Paul.

Bruce’s passion for skateboarding was also very much ahead of its time. While Bruce would certainly approve of recent plans to build a skateboard park in Tralee, back in the days before it was popular, Bruce showed exceptional pose and talent on a skateboard.

In the early 2000s, he was considered one of the best skateboarders in Ireland, earning such nicknames as the ‘King of the Pit’ and ‘the Ox’ for his exploits on the board.

In 2001, he competed against some of the top skateboarders in the US, UK, and Europe in the Sprite Skateboard Contest in Dublin.

Friend and fellow skateboard enthusiast Mikey McDonnell paid tribute to Bruce.

“Bruce was of the finest gentleman Ireland and Irish skateboarding had to offer,” he said.

“Ireland has lost one of its very best skateboarding legends. Bruce 'the Ox' Kelliher was kind, fun and helpful to every skateboarder he met of any age.”

The Maree Oranmore Football Club in County Galway also paid tribute to Bruce, where his sons Ruben and Archie played for the club.

“We are deeply saddened with the passing of Bruce Kelliher. Bruce was a great supporter of our club, attending games to see Ruben and Archie play,” said a club official.

“He always took a keen interest in his local club and helped out and kindly supported us at every opportunity in a very positive way, always with a smile on his face. He was a real all-round sportsman who will be deeply missed in our community.”