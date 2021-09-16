‘He was gobsmacked by it’ – Kerry’s Tomás Ó’Sé shows Patrice Evra his Irish dancing skills

Behind the bar: Tomás shows Evra the technique for pulling a perfect pint of Guinness in Krugers on Tuesday.

It's not every day that you, an avid Manchester United fan, get the chance to show a club legend a few things or two when it comes to fancy footwork but that’s exactly what transpired in Krugers bar in Dún Chaoin on Tuesday afternoon when Tomás Ó’Sé met the one and only Patrice Evra.

Tomás, who has won an All-Ireland Minor Title with Kerry, is certainly no stranger to the spotlight having travelled the world with his Irish dancing skills but even he was a little star-struck on Tuesday afternoon when a few famous faces – Jamie Redknapp, Romesh Ranganathan, Freddie Flintoff and Patrice Evra – rocked up to Krugers bar where Tomás was working.

The group were back in West Kerry as part of filming for ‘A League of Their Own’ – the hugely popular sports panel show on Sky – and in between breaks from filming, Tomás got chatting to Evra about this that and the other and soon, Evra was asking Tomás to show off some of his fleet-footed Irish dancing footwork for his 8.3 million followers on Instagram.

Never one to turn down the challenge, Tomás duly obliged and gave the former United defender a quick demonstration of his skills, something which left the 40-year-old former France international wide-eyed and amazed.

The video was shared on Evra’s Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon and such was the reaction to it that Tomás told The Kerryman that his phone froze due to the amount of messages and notifications he was getting.

"The guys were filming back at Dún Chaoin pier. There’s a famous picture of sheep being herded up the pier and the lads were back re-enacting that. There was a bit of a competition between the lads about who could get the sheep up the quickest. I’d say now there’s a few sheep gone astray after it,” he laughed.

"They were based in Krugers and that’s where I work ad we just got chatting to them and they were absolutely dead on. I just happened to get chatting to Evra about the dancing and football and so I just handed him a pair of dancing shoes and asked him if he knew what they were,” said Tomás.

"He said 'no, but show me’ and so I threw them on and he said that he was going to film it for Robbie Keane and John O’Shea and so he recorded the whole thing and he threw it up on Instagram then,” he continued.

Evra, no stranger to fancy footwork himself, was pretty taken aback at the speed and dexterity of Tomás' dance skills.

"He was gobsmacked by it. He said that he’d never seen anything like it and he said that if footballers could move their feet that quick, it’d be a huge benefit to them,” he laughed.

"My phone kind of froze up from the whole thing. It was just hopping. The Instagram was just going crazy, the phone was just red hot!” said Tomás.

Just over a day on from the meeting, Tomás said that he’s had time to let it settle in.

"It’s an an experience that I’ll never forget,” he finished.