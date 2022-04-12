‘He was a character and a gentle soul’ – Tributes to the late Willie Seeler

A unique part of Tralee life has been lost forever following the sad passing of Willie Seeler from Stacks Villas.

A gentleman to the core, Willie was a raconteur and a man of the people who loved the company of others as he told his stories, adding a bit of extra detail here and there as part of his customary ‘hop ball’.

Lower Rock Street, in particular, was his domain, and it’s here that Willie spent his mornings meeting people between Ray’s Lunches, Garveys SuperValu and the Rock Street Post Office.

Willie was a past member of the famous Gill Brien’s Band where he joined forces with many other memorable characters from Tralee over the years.

A proud Rock man, seldom did Willie strike up a conversation without first expressing his love of the Rock – something he used as a preface in many of his chats with people from the Strand Road and Boherbee side of town.

His neighbours in Stacks Villas also formed part of Willie’s close-knit circle of friends, who looked out for one another. It’s here that Willie will be missed the most, especially by his sister, Mary, and his brother Denis.

The Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall paid tribute to Willie this week saying he was part and parcel of the fabric of Tralee town.

“He was one of the town’s greatest characters. I knew Willie for years and you couldn’t get in or out of SuperValu without meeting Willie. He was a marvellous character,” said Mayor Wall.

“He had a great way about him, and he knew everyone. He was able to ask about every member of your family. You won’t get fellas like Willie anymore. He was part of the fabric of our town,” he added.

Raymond Duffy of ‘Ray’s Lunches’ in the Rock is an establishment that Willie frequented every day.

“We used to get on great with him. He used to come in for his lunch every day. He had his own seat here and there was even a picture of him on the wall for a while,” Ray told The Kerryman.

“He was always winding people up. I was up the walls one day and Willie was in the queue. When it got to his turn, he said, ‘Ray, is it true it’s going to rain at 3:50pm today?’ I told him what I thought! He was always messing.

“He was a kind man though, and his seat here is like a shrine to him since he died. He told me another time that he has told the same stories so often that he longer knows if they are true anymore!”

“He was a character and a gentle soul. The girls working here - Kathleen, Sarah, Sylvia, Jolanda, and Diana – all got on with him. He would come in for the dinner and to meet his friend, Francis Boyle, every evening for a cup of tea. Once he had the chat, he’d be off home as the mission was complete. He was one of a kind.”

Martin Williams from the Rock Street Post Office also paid tribute to Willie.

“He was a gentleman who always had a great word for everyone. He loved chatting to the customers and staff here, everyone liked him,” said Martin.

“No one had a bad word to say about Willie. A great man for stories and about his travels. He could be a rogue as well, and never short of a word. People used to look forward to meeting him and having the chat. He will be sadly missed,” he said.

Garveys SuperValu in Rock Street posted on its Facebook page: ‘Rest In Peace, Willie. You were like a part of the furniture in Garveys. Always a friendly greeting and a cheeky smile. You will be missed by all. R.I.P.’