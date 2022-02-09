‘He just needs to be given a chance’ – mother's appeal for her son, Jake (3)

A Tralee mother has said that she is at her wits end this week as she made a desperate appeal to the Department of Education for assistance for her son, Jake (3), who she says is slipping through the cracks and further and further behind his peers as the weeks go by.

Jake O’Donovan, the son of Jenny Pye and Alex O’Donovan, was born with Omphalocele which means that most of his internal organs were outside his body at birth and he spent the first year-and-a-half of his life in Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

He has been home with his parents and sister, Sadie, for the past year-and-a-half but as Jenny revealed to The Kerryman this week, while they are so grateful to be out of hospital, being home is still incredibly difficult as they cope with losing their night-time support nurses and the fact that they cannot get Jake the home tutor support that he needs.

"Since we've come home, we're finding that it's harder at home than being in hospital. Just across the board, we're finding it difficult to get access to any services. Everyone knows and I'm sure that you've read in the papers, it's very hard for children with additional needs to access services at the moment. The waiting list is two years and in the meantime, kids like Jake are falling through the cracks,” she said.

In her fight to get access to the Home Tuition Grant Scheme – the aim of which is to provide funding towards the provision of a compensatory educational service for children who, for a number of specific reasons, are unable to attend school – Jenny said that Jake falls into two of the qualifying categories but that he does not tick all the boxes in either category to qualify for support.

"I went to the Minister of Education, I went to Norma Foley's office and someone from the Education Board rang me and looked into his application. They said that were very sympathetic to Jake's case because he is one category and he's in a second category but he doesn't tick all the boxes in each category,” she said.

"I tried to get him into pre-school and couldn't get him a place anywhere because of his medical background. Eventually we got him in somewhere but when he got in there, he got very, very sick so his medical teams told me to pull him because it would be detrimental to his health to keep him there any longer,” she continued.

A major obstacle that Jenny has discovered in her fight for Jake to get access to this grant is the fact that he would have to get diagnosed with Autism to qualify for it, something that she feels is too soon for Jake and not something that she wants to rush into just to get him access to the grant support.

"When I applied for it [home tuition], I applied on the medical grounds and I looked at the criteria for his age group and they said that he has to have an autism diagnosis if he is to qualify,” she said.

"What I was trying to say them about this was the professionals feel that it would be inappropriate to diagnose him yet because of his intense medical background and his developmental delay. They're not willing yet to say whether they think it's autism or not. Kids get misdiagnosed all the time and I don't want to pay someone privately or just force someone to diagnose my child wrongly because then, he's labelled for the rest of his life,”she continued.

Going on, Jenny said that if down the line Jake does turn out to have Autism, this is not an issue for her or her husband but that at the moment, they do not want to rush into a diagnosis until he has been given a fair chance at an education.

The dark days, Jenny said, that she and Alex experienced in the hospital as they wondered whether Jake would survive or not, are something that she she never thought she’d experience again but she admitted that she is feeling extremely low recently as she struggles to get Jake access to the services, support and education that he deserves.

"We were at some of our lowest points in hospital when we thought that Jake wouldn't make it and I never thought I'd feel that again and now I feel like I'm failing as parent and as a mother because I can't get the services for him,” she said.

"He just needs to be given a chance and he should be able to catch up to his peers. He has developmental delay but if someone could just intervene now, instead of leaving it too late, that's all we're asking. He's slipping further and further behind,” she continued.

If she could afford it, Jenny would pay for a tutor herself but having been forced to cut back to just one-day a week in her job as a paramedic and their huge electricity bills as a result of all of Jake’s equipment, this isn’t possible and so she is desperate for any help or support she can get to help her son.

"I can't afford to pay for a tutor to come in and pay for a tutor for the hours that he deserves. I'm not asking for much, all I'm asking for is a few hours a week to catch up, that's it. It would have to be in a safe environment here at home just until he's ready to try pre-school again in September,” she said.

"I'm trying my best to give him a normal life but you need assistance with these things but no-one is willing to assist us,” she finished.