‘Have no doubt about it, I’ll be cheering on the blues’

MEP Sean Kelly has his own personal link with Sunday’s historic county final between Kerins O’Rahillys and Austin Stacks, and the Kilcummin man will be cheering on Strand Road.

As a child, the former Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael played with Strand Road while attending the CBS School in Tralee. Sean stayed with his uncle, the late Jim Kelly, who played centre-back with the Stacks in the 1950s. Jim also played with the Tipperary seniors and Kerry juniors.

“My uncle will be praying for Stacks up in heaven, but I’ll be shouting for the blues in Austin Stack Park, have no doubts about it. I started playing my underage football with Kerins O’Rahillys while at the CBS school in Clounalour," Sean told The Kerryman.

“In a game one night I scored a goal. I was so small and weak that I was going for a point and the ball dropped short and over the goalie's hands. It was the winning score and I remember John Dowling and John Kissane - who never missed a match or a training session involving Strand Road - came in after and bought me an ice-cream. It was my first six penny ice cream in my life, it was the biggest ice cream you could get between two wafers,” he laughs.

Sean said Sunday’s clash is also a great occasion for Tralee football.

“There has never been a game like this in living memory. You can’t beat local rivalry. I’m really looking forward to it and I’d love to be in Tralee right now for the banter. There is no crowd better to rub one another up than the narries and the rockies,” he said.

"I’m hoping the blues will win even though Stacks are probably slight favourites. One thing that must be mentioned about their [Stacks] semi-final is the standard of the penalty kicks. It was as good as anything you would see at professional soccer level; the same goes for the penalty save. I don’t think there was enough made of it,” he said.

Sean’s last word goes to a man who helped salvage Kerins O’Rahillys from the depths of mediocrity. The late Pat Healy is a former Chairman of the club and his vision many moons ago did much to return Strand Road to the top.

“A lot of this is down to Pat when he took over as Chairman. The club was probably at its lowest ebb at the time. There are very few people of his calibre, status, and position that would say I’m going to join what was then one of the worst performing clubs in Kerry. He helped transform them and I think he deserves great credit. I’m delighted for him and for everyone involved on Sunday,” said Sean.