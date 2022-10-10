Haulie O’Dwyer leaves rich legacy in South Kerry

At the emotional Funeral Mass of the late Michael ‘Haulie’ O’Dwyer, the famous O’Dwyer family of Waterville vowed to stand by Haulie’s wife, Liz, in the dark days ahead as “she is an integral part of the O’Dwyer family”.

Those were the words of Haulie’s brother, Robbie, during a tearful and beautifully delivered Eulogy on Friday. Haulie – son of legendary former Kerry player and manager Mick O’Dwyer – died in Palliative Care at UHK, Tralee, on October 4 following a short illness. He was only 56. In what is a cruel irony, Robbie explained that October 6 would have been Haulie and Liz’s 15th wedding anniversary.

His coffin was brought before the Altar on Saturday morning draped in the red and white of Waterville. Though he had made home in Killurley West, Ballinskelligs, Haulie was a Waterville man, and a jersey was brought to the Altar at the outset of the Mass to symbolise his love for club and community in his native place.

Other items brought up included a golf club; a teapot, ‘as he never refused a cup of tea’; a driving licence to symbolise his taxi and hackney work; a sod of turf, though his days in the bog were ‘more about spending time with his nephews and nieces’; a deck of cards and, perhaps most importantly, a family photo.

Reference was also made to the local lotto. In his early playing days, he regularly won minor prizes, and some felt he’d hit the jackpot some day; which, it was said on Saturday, he did when he married Liz 15 years ago.

“Today and the last few days seem a bit surreal to all of us, and we find it hard to believe that such a young man, who never really drank or smoked in his life, had been taken from Liz and all of us so unfairly,” said Robbie. “Haulie’s reaction to his illness was a simple question: ‘why me’, and we’re still struggling to find the answer to that question.”

He described his brother as his late mother’s (Mary Carmel’s) favourite son, and he was also the apple of aunt Noreen’s eye. Though his footballing ability meant he never felt the pressure of following in Micko’s footsteps, Robbie said, he took to mentorship and management with some style.

Robbie described a man who could be found in any local house at any time of day, eating buns and drinking tea, and remarked on his discretion in his professionalism in working as an undertaker and taxi driver.

He thanked medical professionals and relatives for their care for Haulie, but he gave special mention to Haulie’s wife, Liz.

“Liz made Haulie’s life a better place when she came into our lives,” he said. “You were his rock and soul mate for all of that time.

“Your dedication provided a platform for Haulie to leave this world with the dignity and respect and love that he truly deserved.

“You are now an integral part of the O’Dwyer family, Liz, and we will stand with you through the difficult times ahead.

“As my father-in-law always said, you got the best of the four O’Dwyer boys, Liz.”

He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. He is adored and sadly missed by Liz; father, ‘Micko’ Dwyer; brothers, John, Robbie, and Karl; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; parents-in-law; nieces and nephews; extended family; neighbours; and friends.