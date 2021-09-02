Harvest Festival to welcome 2,000 spectators a day.

The Listowel Racing Festival received a welcome boost when it was announced it can host 2,000 spectators a day for the week-long Harvest Festival which starts on September 19. However, racecourse enclosures will be restricted to the public as this is an outdoor event.

Prior to the Government announcement to ease restrictions this week, only 500 people were permitted to attend what is one of Ireland’s premier race meetings.

The jump to 2,000 is still far short of what the Listowel track can cater for. But compared to its 2020 meeting when no spectators were allowed access, a figure of 2,000 is considered incremental progress.

Speaking to Horse Racing Ireland, Listowel Race Company Chairman Pat Healy gave a ‘big thanks’ to its loyal patrons and sponsors for their continued support.

“After the disappointment of 2020 and the empty racecourse enclosures, we are really looking forward to welcoming our friends back to Listowel for the Harvest Festival in just over two weeks’ time,” Pat said.

“It’s a graduated return but it’s a step closer to normality and it’s really important to all involved in Listowel racecourse that everybody who comes enjoys their race day experience.”



Tickets for Listowel are currently on sale and to purchase your ticket visit www.listowelraces.ie.



The Listowel Harvest Festival, Listowel, Sunday September 19 to Saturday September 25. Racing will be live from Listowel each day on Racing TV, with live coverage also on TG4 for six days, Monday to Saturday.