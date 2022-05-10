Happy Hour for Paul Heaton in Courtney’s in Killarney

Only Molly (the dog) didn't get a free drink today in the Courtney's Bar, Killarney. Left to Right: Cathal Mangan, Philip Barrington, George Racoes, Darragh Carroll, Sally Keogh and Molly. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Happy customers enjoying their free drinks in the Courtney's Bar, Killarney to mark the 60th Birthday of famous popstar Paul Heaton. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ban Lidgitt from Kinsale, enjoying his first drink, while Manager of the popular Courtney's Bar Brian Murphy sings the "Happy Birthday" song to Paul Heaton. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The pints were flowing for the lucky customers of Courtney’s Bar, Plunkett Street, Killarney, on Monday night – all free of charge courtesy of well-known musician Paul Heaton who marked his 60th birthday on the day.

The lead singer of The Beautiful South and a member of the chart-topping Housemartins – famous for hits such as the apt ‘Happy Hour’– may have been back home in the UK but he decided to put €1,000 each behind 60 bars across Ireland and the UK to mark his big birthday, allowing punters to enjoy a few very welcome free pints.

He had hoped to tour around 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland on bicycle to celebrate his big birthday but had to postpone the planned tour. Instead, he decided to put a bit of cash behind the bar at nine watering holes in Ireland to celebrate.

Courtney’s in Killarney was the only Kerry bar on the list, and more than a few gathered for the special occasion having read about the gesture on social media.

The first of those to get his free pint was Ban Lidgitt, who was on holiday from Kinsale and had celebrated his own birthday just recently. To mark the occasion, a local busker joined the celebration by playing in the pub .

Bar manager Brian Murphy said the gesture was “very well received”, though he is unsure why Courtney’s was chosen. But, whatever the reason, local customers cheered Paul on the occasion of his birthday.

“I have no idea why we were chosen, but maybe he was in the bar in the past when he played in the INEC. There was a lot of media interest and people definitely came because they saw it on social media,” he told The Kerryman.

The €1,000 bar tab lasted several hours, and it definitely added to the Monday-night atmosphere.