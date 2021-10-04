Hannah using her artistic talents to help fundraise for Breast Cancer Research

Inch artist Hannah Sayers is raffling off two canvas paintings that she painted to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

Inch artist Hannah Sayers is raffling off two canvas paintings that she painted to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

Inch artist Hannah Sayers is raffling off two canvas paintings that she painted to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

Inch artist Hannah Sayers is raffling off two canvas paintings that she painted to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October.

Artist Hannah Sayers knows more than most the cruelty of cancer with the Inch native having lost her mother and both of her grandmothers to breast cancer, all before Hannah turned 10 years old.

There is not a day that goes by that Hannah is not reminded of the disease’s heartbreaking effect on her and her family’s life but as we enter into the month of October, which every year is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’, the disease is even more so at the front of her mind.

As a tribute to the loved ones that she has lost to the condition, every year Hannah said that she is inspired to do something every October to help raise both money and awareness for the disease and this year again is no different.

This year, Hannah has chosen to use her significant artistic talents to good use and has created a pair of canvases that she will be raffling off on her website with 100 percent of the profits going to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute charity in Galway.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Hannah explained her thinking behind her latest project.

"Every year, I try to do something different to remember my loved ones that I’ve lost to this disease. I wanted to make something a bit more gentle and soft this year because everyone has been thrown a pretty rough time over the last 18/19 months. I thought that a rose would be a nice image because it means a lot to different people. A rose could represent friendship and love and all these nice things and that's what I wanted, I wanted the image to be something positive and to raise awareness of breast cancer at the same time and the importance of getting checked,” she Hannah.

To enter, all you have to do is head over to https://www.sayersstudio.com/ and enter the raffle, as Hannah explained below.

"So, one entry into the raffle is €10 and if they choose to spend €50, then they get six entries. They’ll get an extra entry free. The raffle opened last Friday, October 1 and it will end on Sunday, October 31. The winner then will be drawn the next day on Monday, November 1,” said Hannah.