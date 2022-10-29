Kerry

Halloween is ours. We invented it. Go enjoy it.

Stephen Fernane

Stephen Fernane writes that while Halloween may seem like another victory for commercialisation and heavy consumerism, its true meaning is safely stored away in the hearts and minds of our childhood selves. Where it matters most. 

Pumpkin carving is a firm favourite of all the Halloween traditions. Expand

Pumpkin carving is a firm favourite of all the Halloween traditions.

kerryman

It’s still there if we want it. That Halloween feeling as a child we so looked forward to – a time of excitement and innocence that somehow got lost in adulthood as responsibility kept churning out its demands. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Over 300 years ago our descendants introduced All Hollows Eve to North America. It’s since been repackaged and sold to us as an American-themed holiday. This doesn’t take from its essence. In fact, it gives us the best of both worlds.

