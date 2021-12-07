Had there been a vaccine available to protect against anxiety at Sunday’s game, vaccine hesitancy would be non-existent!

Stacks players raise the Bishop Moynihan Cup in the air after their county final win on Sunday in Austin Stack Park. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

In the end something had to give. After two weeks of unbearable tension among supporters, everything was reduced to a pulsating hour of action at Austin Stack Park.

From early last Sunday morning the atmosphere in Tralee started to build with unceasing certainty that this was going to be something special. Slowly but surely the streets were dotted with adults and children decked out in their club colours.

Up in Connolly Park the army of Rockies prepared to march on the capital with their customary confidence. Some said it was the loudest ever parade, others said it was the biggest ever, but all agreed it was the best ever. In fact, aerial shots of the parade taken from the bottom of the Rock that later appeared on social media, managed to obliterate any doubts that this was not the case.

Before the throw-in a sense of dread seemed to rule the roost, both in the stand and on the terraces, as supporters nervously small talked their way into the big moment. Had there been a vaccine available on Sunday that protected against anxiety, cases of vaccine hesitancy would have been non-existent!

Kerins O’Rahillys suffered the first blow of the afternoon when losing David Moran and Gavin O’Brien, while Ronan Shanahan was a monumental loss to Stacks. Supporters of the black and amber were the happier at half time, despite feeling they should have been further ahead on the scoreboard.

True to tradition, the naries rallied in the second half, led by Jack Savage. The imposing figure of Tommy Walsh served as a lighthouse on the edge of the square for stressed teammates who kicked ball after ball in his direction in search of the goal they desperately needed to guide them home. It didn’t come, and Stacks prevailed.

No sooner had the referee’s whistle sounded the death of the game when Stacks supporters burst into life to invade the pitch. Here, it was all about family and friends in the chilly December twilight, intoxicated by the realisation – and relief – that their side had come out on top in one of the most important games in the history of Tralee GAA.

Some of the older and wiser heads from the Rock even shouted, ‘this is bigger than 1977!’. Few were prepared to step forward and contradict them. That’s a bar stool debate for another time.

If back-slapping were a currency, Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan would be the richest man on earth right now. But Wayne’s reward is far greater than anything monetary. He now has the honour of having guided his club to a county championship title against their fiercest rivals, something money can’t buy.

The throngs of supporters that surrounded Wayne at the final whistle told another story – a story of one man’s dedication to see his club finally capture the big one. Wayne’s success as a manager is there for all to see, but this is one title he came close to winning in the past only for it to be snatched away.

The players and supporters of Strand Road showed as much courage and grace in defeat as they did in battle, and while the ‘hop ball’ will go on long into the winter, Tralee, and Tralee football, was the real winner on Sunday.

The Rockies are county champions and tops of the town. Life in Tralee can resume as normal again now that one of the biggest sporting occasions in decades has passed into memory. Phew!