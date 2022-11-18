Guests enjoy delicious taste menu at Cahernane House

Pictured at the Cahernane Hotel, Killarney for ‘A Taste of Cahernane’ in The Herbert Room evening at the weekend were from left, Emer Corridan, General Manager, Susie and Sheena Sweeney, Glenbeigh. Photo by Don MacMonagle.

Pictured at the Cahernane Hotel, Killarney for ‘A Taste of Cahernane’ in The Herbert Room evening at the weekend were from left, Mags O'Donnell, Abbeyfeale, Joan Collins, Knocknagoshel, Margaret o'Brien, Abbeyfeale and Kathleen Murphy, Abbeyfeale. Photo by Don MacMonagle.

Pictured at the Cahernane Hotel, Killarney for ‘A Taste of Cahernane’ in The Herbert Room evening at the weekend were from left, Alan Murphy, Muireann King, Emer Corridan, General Manager, Angela and Tony Trant from Killarney. Photo by Don MacMonagle.

Cahernane House Hotel - under the watchful eye of its General Manager, Emer Corridan - recently played host to what was described as a “fabulous” eight-course tasting menu in The hotel’s Herbert Restaurant.

The dining experience, which was called ‘A Taste of Cahernane’ saw guests enjoying a brand new menu prepared by the new Executive Head Chef, Cormac Vesey and his talented culinary team.

On arrival, guests enjoyed a Massotina Prosecco reception in the drawing room, which was kindly sponsored by ‘Classic Drinks’ before taking their seats in the 2-AA Rosette, Herbert Restaurant.

The evening provided Cormac Vesey and his team with the opportunity to showcase the new culinary offering at Cahernane and gave diners the chance to experience his food in the beautiful and relaxed setting that is the hotel.

Each of the courses that guests were presented with were beautifully executed and it’s safe to say that the consensus on the evening from all the satisfied customers was that ultimately each dish was as good as the last.

For Cormac, he said this week that focus on food provenance and seasonal ingredients lies at the heart of everything he does and is the cornerstone of his cooking.

“For me great food is made with great produce, it’s about knowing where it comes from, how it’s grown or produced. The passion and care that goes into creating premier produce is reflected in the final plate of food, so it’s essential that the raw materials that come into my kitchen are of the very highest standards.”

“Cooking with the seasons allows me to find the best that nature offers, what could be better than locally foraged mushrooms or herbs picked just a few hundred metres from my kitchen door? Great food is a celebration of the seasons, it’s when the ingredients should be allowed to sing– even something as simple as in season mushrooms, winter cabbage or hand foraged herbs can be the star on the plate,” he continued.

As for what was on the menu itself to satisy the curiousity of all the foodies out there, it included a Smoked Gubbeen Ravioli with Wild Mushroom Consommé, Poached Monkfish served with Jerusalem Artichoke, Celeriac, Seaweed Butter and was paired with Domaine Gautheron Vielles Vignes Chablis and Dry Aged Beef served with Winter Chanterelle, Soubise and Potato Pavé.

Caramelised Apple Terrine, Killahora Pom’O Sorbet was served with a dessert wine, Seifried ‘Sweet Agnes’ Late Harvest Riesling.

The final dessert was a chocolate lovers dream as a rich Dark Chocolate Crémeux made with local Liberator Port ‘n’ Peat Whiskey came to the table.