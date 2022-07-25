Gruelling 9km swim from Portmagee to Valentia to raise funds for two worthy Kerry charities

Roger Harty (Ballinskelligs), Elaine Granfield (Killorglin) Lindsay Fredman (Killorglin) and Roger Harty (Killarney), who are just some of the swimmers who will be taking part in the upcoming charity swim this weekend.

Two very worthy charities – the Valentia RNLI and the Kerry Cancer Support Group – are set to benefit from an upcoming 9km charity swim from Portmagee to Knightstown in Valentia that is being organised by Roger Harty who will be joined by seven other hardy swimmers for the fundraiser.

The swim, which Roger and his fellow athletes are hoping to do in the early hours of this coming Saturday, July 30, has been months in the planning and now, with all the hard miles of training done, all they need now is the weather to play ball and they’re good to go.

It’ll be a case of déjà vu for Roger who undertook the same swim back in 2011 and one that he had vowed never to do again such was the difficulty of the challenge. But, ever a glutton for punishment, Roger has decided to dive back in 11 years later for the group of eight's two worthy charities.

"We've six to eight people taking part and as I said to everyone taking part, we'll take it as it comes and people can be getting in and out of the boat anyway and we'll get there slowly but surely. I did the swim myself back in 2011 and I swore that I'd never do it again because it is a hard swim!" he laughed.

"A friend of mine the, Elaine Granfield, she swims with us. She wanted to swim the route because her grandmother's house is on route and she said that she wanted to pass her grandmother's house and so I said 'you know what? Let's go ahead and do it'. The idea was born from that and then the rest of the swimmers got wind of it and said they wanted to join us,” she continued.

"We're all well used to swimming but it's really since I'd say, March, that we've been hard at it and we've been training together since then between Ballinskelligs and Portmagee so it's been a good solid few months of training to get ready,” she added.

So far, Roger and co have successfully raised €470 of their €500 target amount and they are hoping to get over the line in the days leading up to the swim.

"I spend a lot of time below in Valentia and I know a lot of the lads in the lifeboat service there and I know what they do and all the work they put into it. The Kerry Cancer Support Group then, a few of our neighbours here have travelled on the bus to Cork with the service to get cancer treatment so we wanted to help out. Even before this happened too, it was always in the back of my mind to do something for them because they're a wonderful charity,” he said.

"Anyone that goes on it [the cancer support bus], they can forget their troubles for a little while and god help us, anyone of us might have need of it in the future, you never know so it'd be great to raise a few extra bob for them,” Roger continued.

Taking part in the swim are Roger Harty (Ballinskelligs), Derry Doyle (Killarney), Elaine Granfield (Killorglin), Michelle Frost (Killorglin), Soren Thorvald (Ballinskelligs) Roger Harty (Killarney) Ava Harty (Killarney) and Lindsay Fredman (Killorglin).

To donate to the fundraiser, head to this link here.