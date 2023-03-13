Groundbreaking Irish Civil War conference now available to view online in full

THE recent groundbreaking conference on the Irish Civil War held in Tralee is available for all to watch online as of this week.

Recordings of all the presentations, keynote addresses and panel discussions – including the opening address by the first keynote speaker and Professor of Modern Irish History at UCD – were posted on the conference website this week, www.kerrycivilwarconference.ie.

The conference attracted hundreds of attendees in person and thousands of viewers on its online streaming platform, and included a series of lectures and debates involving over twenty local, national and international academics and historians who considered the legacy of the Civil War in Kerry.

Given the level of interest in the event, the organisers felt it only right and fair to make the proceedings widely available.

“Because of the huge level of interest in the conference and in the history of the Civil War in Kerry generally, we were keen to make the lectures and discussions as widely available and accessible as possible,” Owen O’Shea, one of the organisers of the conference with Bridget McAuliffe and Mary McAuliffe, said.

“We have no doubt that the recordings will prove very popular as people are keen to learn about the newest research in the field and as we continue to engage with the subject matter during this centenary year.”

The conference was mounted with the support of the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Mr O’Shea expressed his gratitude to the Department for making the event possible:

“We are very grateful to the Department and the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations for supporting the conference and for allowing us to make available the recordings of the conference in this way,” he said.